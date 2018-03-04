Digital Edition
Steve Stricker stops 6-year winless drought with victory in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - MARCH 4: Steve Stricker of the United States with the champion's trophy following the final round of the 2018 Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National Resort on March 4, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images) Darren Carroll/Getty Images

Steve Stricker won the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Sunday, his first pro victory since 2012. Here is a recap.

WHAT: PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic
WHERE: Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Ariz.
WINNER: Steve Stricker
MONEY: $255,000
SCORE: 14-under 205
BUZZ: Five months after leading the 2017 U.S. Presidents Cup team to a blowout victory over the Internationals, Stricker has a win all his own. The 51-year-old picked up the first senior win of his career thanks to a 4-under 69 in the third and final round. Stricker was bogey-free on the day and held off a charging Jerry Kelly, who shot 8-under 65 to finish T-2 at 14 under alongside Gene Sauers and Scott Dunlap. It was the first victory for Stricker, a 12-time PGA Tour winner, since the 2012 Hyundai Tournament of Champions. … Stricker made 11 cuts in 13 PGA Tour events last season with two top-10 finishes. … Last week, 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk announced Stricker as a vice captain for the matches in Paris.

