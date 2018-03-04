Steve Stricker won the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Sunday, his first pro victory since 2012. Here is a recap.

WHAT: PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic

WHERE: Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Ariz.

WINNER: Steve Stricker

MONEY: $255,000

SCORE: 14-under 205

BUZZ: Five months after leading the 2017 U.S. Presidents Cup team to a blowout victory over the Internationals, Stricker has a win all his own. The 51-year-old picked up the first senior win of his career thanks to a 4-under 69 in the third and final round. Stricker was bogey-free on the day and held off a charging Jerry Kelly, who shot 8-under 65 to finish T-2 at 14 under alongside Gene Sauers and Scott Dunlap. It was the first victory for Stricker, a 12-time PGA Tour winner, since the 2012 Hyundai Tournament of Champions. … Stricker made 11 cuts in 13 PGA Tour events last season with two top-10 finishes. … Last week, 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk announced Stricker as a vice captain for the matches in Paris.