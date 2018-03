Justin Thomas is in the zone right now!

Thomas holed out for eagle from 199 yards at the par-4 18th hole Sunday at Chapultepec Golf Club to shoot a final-round, 7-under 64 and grab the clubhouse lead at 16 under at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

“C’mon baby, let’s go!” Thomas said after making the shot.

Thomas, who fired a 62 on Saturday, had a two-shot lead when he picked his ball out of the hole.