What Phil Mickelson said after winning 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship

Here are the highlights from what Phil Mickelson said after defeating Justin Thomas in a playoff Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship to notch his first PGA Tour victory since the 2013 British Open:

Phil Michelson speaks to the media after winning the @WGCMexico in a playoff against Justin Thomas. https://t.co/fITElK3dPG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 4, 2018

Speaking with NBC’s Steve Sands following his playoff victory:

“I don’t know what to say. It has been a tough go the last four years. Not playing my best, but having the belief that I was going to get there and finally break through and to do it feels incredible. I believe that more is to come. I feel like I am starting to play some of my best golf and to culminate here in Mexico City with a World Golf Championship victory is exciting to me beyond words because it just validates the hard work that I’ve put in and the struggles for the last few years to finally get my game back.”

On the process getting back to the winner’s circle:

“The thing about it is I love the challenge. It has been a difficult go and I couldn’t have done it without the support of Andrew Getson, who has really helped me get my swing back. My brother, who has done a phenomenal job and we have had a lot of fun this year. And the support of Callaway, to give me the equipment and support system through a tough time. They have been there through the good and bad. I am just very appreciative of the support system. Amy has been awesome too. My family has been very supportive over this tough time knowing the challenges I’ve been through, but I enjoy that challenge and to have something like this today makes it all worthwhile.”

On competing against the young guys on the PGA Tour:

“It is beyond belief and if you look at what Justin Thomas did this weekend, shooting 16-under on this golf course over two days, just incredible golf. Trying to compete against these guys I know and respect and admire how great these young players are, and yet I welcome and cherish the opportunity to compete against them. And to have a little taste of success this year is really encouraging.”

On sharing the victory with his caddie and brother Tim Mickelson:

“It is hard to put into words because my brother is one of the people I love and respect the most in this world. To be able to share not only this moment but this journey, this challenge and this opportunity has been very meaningful for us.”

On Sunday’s final round:

“I tried to look calm on the outside but inside I am shaking and I enjoy that. That is what was so fun, and that nervousness starting the round, before the round and all of the preparation, all of those nerves that you feel. I haven’t felt that in a long time because I haven’t been in the last group in a long time so it has been really fun.”