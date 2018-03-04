Will Phil Mickelson achieve 50 PGA Tour wins? 'I will get there'

It took Phil Mickelson 1,687 days to achieve career PGA Tour win No. 43. But even at 47 years old, Mickelson believes he’ll get to 50 wins on Tour.

“Oh I will,” said Mickelson when asked Sunday after his WGC-Mexico Championship victory. “Yeah, I’ll get there.”

Mickelson, who prior to Sunday hadn’t won since the 2013 British Open, still sits at ninth on the all-time PGA Tour victories list, two wins behind Walter Hagen, 36 behind the only active player ahead of him, Tiger Woods, and 39 shy of leader Sam Snead, who won 82 times in his Tour career.

“I don’t know (when I’ll get to 50),” Mickelson said. “Seven more wins and I’ll be there, but I don’t have the month or the time, but I will get there.”