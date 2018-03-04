Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Phil Mickelson, WGC-Mexico Championship

Phil Mickelson Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Phil Mickelson, WGC-Mexico Championship

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Phil Mickelson, WGC-Mexico Championship

The clubs Phil Mickelson used to win the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship:

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Fubuki J shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Rogue (19 degrees), with KBS Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Callaway Epic Pro (4), X Forged 18 (5-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (56, 60, 64 degrees), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Versa #9 White

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade MultiCompound

 

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home