Winner's Bag: Phil Mickelson, WGC-Mexico Championship

The clubs Phil Mickelson used to win the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship:
DRIVER: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Fubuki J shaft
HYBRID: Callaway Rogue (19 degrees), with KBS Hybrid shaft
IRONS: Callaway Epic Pro (4), X Forged 18 (5-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts
WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (56, 60, 64 degrees), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Versa #9 White
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X
GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade MultiCompound
Comments