Distance Report also shows amateurs driving ball farther

Most of the 2017 Distance Report released Monday by the U.S. Golf Association and the R&A focused on driving distance on seven of the top professional tours around the world. The report stated that pros on those tours saw an average increase of 3 yards in 2017 alone.

But what about amateurs? The report stated that amateurs also are driving the ball farther, based on an incredibly small sample of data from six courses for men since 1996 and eight courses for women since 2013 in the United Kingdom. The data was collected each year on one trip to each course. The data does show some interesting trends, even if the small sample size is anything but a robust look at the amateur game.

Overall, the amateurs at the test sites picked up an average 8 yards of distance off the tee, going from 200 yards in 1996 to 208 yards in 2017.

The report also showed that golfers used their drivers more often in 2017 than years past. For example, players with a handicap of 21 or higher used their drivers 54 percent of the time in 1996, and that figure increased to 92.5 percent of the time in 2017.

The USGA and R&A plan further study to see what effects amateur distance gains have had on courses, equipment, scoring and more.

Below is a look at how far players in four handicap groups averaged off the tee: