For Michelle Wie, winning is everything – even a bet with her instructor

David Leadbetter made a bet with Michelle Wie at the start of the season. If Wie, the eternal tinkerer, could stick with what they worked on over the winter until Wednesday at the ANA Inspiration, then the teacher would pay the student.

“I’m not going to tell you how much it is,” said Leadbetter, “but it’s a reasonable sum of money.”

So far, Wie is winning. Not only the bet but an actual tournament, taking the HSBC Women’s World Championship in dramatic fashion on Sunday in Singapore.

Leadbetter was in Hawaii last week while two of his students, Wie and Danielle Kang (T-2), battled it out at Sentosa Golf Club. Meanwhile, another pupil, Rafa Cabrera Bello, took a share of third at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.

The day before Wie left for Thailand, she spent time with Leadbetter working on a modified leg action. The goal was to develop a more natural, fluid motion with her right knee that would put less stress on her body. Wie is now less stiff with her right knee, enabling her right side to better release. The move has especially helped her wedge game.

“She actually gets the full face of the club on the ball,” said Leadbetter. “Her tendency was to get the club pulling across the ball and she hit a lot of weak shots.”

Now the ball flies the proper distance.

As for longer clubs, Leadbetter pointed to the amount of stress Tiger Woods put on his body hitting stinger shots. Wie die the same. Now it’s about safeguarding her arthritic wrists and limiting the number of balls she beats on the range.

“She’s getting smarter,” he said.

More confident, too, which has historically led to a streak of brilliance.

Wie, 28, turned professional in 2005 but didn’t join the LPGA until 2009. She played a limited schedule while earning a communications degree from Stanford in 2012. She’s not “over-golfed,” noted Leadbetter.

“It’s almost like a car,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of miles on her, even though she’s had a few wheels fall off.”

Perhaps it’s for the best that Wie’s injury-prone body gets a short break before the start of a three-week domestic stretch that culminates at the ANA. It’s a major she seems destined to win, given that she narrowly missed being in a playoff there at age 16 and had three top-15 finishes as an amateur (2003, ’04 and ’05).

In some ways that feels like a lifetime ago. But Singapore, well, that was only yesterday.

“It’s that winning putt that makes you practice for hours and hours and hours, and even the hard times, it gets you going back,” said Wie. “You know that good feeling is on the other side.

“It’s just everything. Winning’s everything.”