LPGA putting leader Michelle Wie back inside top 15 of Rolex Rankings

Michelle Wie vaulted up 12 spots in the Rolex Rankings to No. 14 after her victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She’s the fourth-ranked American in the world, behind Lexi Thompson (No. 2), Cristie Kerr (No. 9) and Jessica Korda (No. 12.)

Last year year at this time Wie was 118th, having jumped 61 spots after another strong showing in Singapore.

The most staggering number in Wie’s stats column is that she’s No. 1 in putting. This is a woman who has seemingly tried everything on the greens, switching grips and postures even on the same hole. Wie ranks first in putting average (26.45) and eighth in putts per greens in regulation (1.71), the only two putting categories the LPGA keeps.

She’s now second on the money list behind Jin Young Ko with $277,480 and fourth in scoring (69.00).

Wie, 28, has yet to qualify for the UL International Crown’s U.S. team, which is made up of the top four players from each country in the Rolex Rankings. This year’s edition will be staged Oct. 4-7 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea. The Americans won the 2016 contest at the Merit Club outside Chicago in 2016.

The field will be finalized on July 2, the Monday after the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.