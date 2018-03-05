Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Lefty feels the love after victory in Mexico

Ryan Young/PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson won the WGC-Mexico Championship Sunday, for his first pro tour victory since he won the 2013 British Open a mere 1,687 days ago.

And the interwebs loved it.

Including the person he defeated, Justin Thomas:

Mickelson ended his drought the same day LPGA star Michelle Wie won her first pro victory since 2014.

The golf world reacted with glee after the 47-year-old Mickelson closed out atop the leaderboard. Thomas’ 119-yard eagle had given him the lead at 16-under in the clubhouse. Mickelson won on the first sudden-death playoff hole.

Among others posting their thoughts:

 

Phil was an amateur at the time, but still …

