Phil Mickelson won the WGC-Mexico Championship Sunday, for his first pro tour victory since he won the 2013 British Open a mere 1,687 days ago.

And the interwebs loved it.

Including the person he defeated, Justin Thomas:

What a week.. Easy to be upset about losing the playoff, but can’t believe I even had a chance! Hats off to Phil, dude has grinded his ass off the last few years to be back in the winners circle. Happy for him 👍🏼 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 5, 2018

Mickelson ended his drought the same day LPGA star Michelle Wie won her first pro victory since 2014.

First Wiesy, then Phil. … A Sunday for the books! 💯💯💯 — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) March 4, 2018

The golf world reacted with glee after the 47-year-old Mickelson closed out atop the leaderboard. Thomas’ 119-yard eagle had given him the lead at 16-under in the clubhouse. Mickelson won on the first sudden-death playoff hole.

Among others posting their thoughts:

Congrats Phil Mickelson! From Muirfield to Mexico, it's great to have you holding a trophy again. ¡Muy bien @WGCMexico! Fantastic event, fantastic time for golf & @PGATOUR! 👏🏼👍🏼 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) March 4, 2018

Phil Mickelson is a guy I actively cheer for. He’s pretty much the only guy I cheer for besides a few close friends. And me of course. Most of the time. — Brad Fritsch (@BradFritsch) March 4, 2018

Our 2-time champion is a champion once again! Congrats on the @WGCMexico win Phil Mickelson pic.twitter.com/8q893bvvks — Genesis Open (@genesisopen) March 4, 2018

Way to go, Phil, old man. Three months away from 48 years of age. — Dan Jenkins (@danjenkinsgd) March 4, 2018

Phil wins. It is sad that cameraman ruined the last hole. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 4, 2018

Lefty! — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) March 4, 2018

Phil was an amateur at the time, but still …