Phil Mickelson rises in U.S. Ryder Cup standings, bumps Rickie Fowler out of top 8

Phil Mickelson moved up seven spots in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings after his playoff victory over Justin Thomas on Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Mickelson, 47, is now fourth on the points list, behind only Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. Mickelson entering the top 8 bumped Rickie Fowler to ninth. The top 8 players as of Aug. 12, immediately following the PGA Championship, will earn automatic spots on the 12-man team that will compete this fall at Le Golf National near Paris.

“I’ve made it known that one of my big goals is for me to be a part of a winning team in Europe,” said Mickelson, who has played on 11 straight Ryder Cup teams – and every Ryder Cup since 1995 – but has never been part of a squad that has won overseas. (He has come close, though, as the U.S. lost by just a point in 1997 and 2010.)

“It hasn’t happened in my career. It would mean a tremendous amount to me to have us succeed over on European soil.”

Mickelson, at 3,157 points, is about 1,360 points clear of Fowler at No. 9. Players earn a point for every dollar that they make in a PGA Tour start. In majors, players earn 1.5 points per dollar earned with the winner earning two points for every dollar.

Four captain’s picks will also make the team, so even if Mickelson were to drop out of the top 8 by the deadline, he has a good chance to get the call from captain Jim Furyk anyways.

Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman and Gary Woodland are the other players in then top 8, while Bubba Watson, Chez Reavie, Patton Kizzire and Patrick Reed are next in line behind Fowler.

“If we were able to break through and win, I think it would be a real special moment of my career that I would cherish forever,” Mickelson said. “But we’ve got a lot of work to do to get there, and I’ve got a lot of work to do to get on the team but I have a little less now.”