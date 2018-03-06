Adidas' Tour360 golf shoe adds Knit, Boa versions

Last September we highlighted Adidas Golf’s new Tour360 golf shoe and the role that World No. 1 Dustin Johnson had in the shoe’s design. Now the Tour360 family includes two new models, the Tour360 Knit and Tour360 EQT Boa.

“By taking our Tour360 formula and incorporating both Primeknit and Boa technology in revolutionary ways, we’re able to offer new and fresh looks that extend our Tour360 franchise,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director for Adidas Golf. “Both models are a mixture of style and functionality, while still carrying the superior technology that players everywhere come to expect from the Tour360 name.”

The Knit version ($180) features Primeknit technology throughout the shoe’s upper. This technology increases breathability and stretch while maintaining its waterproof qualities (one-year waterproof warranty). Also on this shoe, the traditional collar opening is replaced with a sock-like, rib-knit material, and 50/50 Protect is used along the upper’s lower-half to add more protection.

Other features of the Tour360 Knit include full-length Boost cushioning in the midsole, SprintSkin for improved support around the midfoot and dual-density 10-cleat Puremotion TPU outsole with CenTraXion and Thintech cleats.

The Boa version ($230) includes the Boa closure system, an incremental pull-and-push system that allows players customizable adjustability and provides a locked-in fit, not only around the midfoot but the entire heel of the shoe.

Other features of the Tour360 EQT Boa include a new TPU plate that wraps higher in the saddle and heel for increased stability and performance, full-length Boost midsole, SprintSkin, the same outsole as the Knit and a microfiber heel lining for additional durability. There is a two-year waterproof warranty on the Boa version.