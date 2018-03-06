Hall of Fame golfer Lorena Ochoa gets her own Barbie

Coming soon to a toy department near you: the Lorena Ochoa Barbie.

The iconic American brand is has announced that it’s honoring 17 historical and modern-day role models from around the world ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8. Ochoa, a recent inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame, is a beloved global sports star, particularly in her native Mexico. The 36-year-old devoted mother of three retired from competition in 2010 but remains active in charity work and golf exhibitions.

“As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women’s Day because we know that you can’t be what you can’t see,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barbie said in a release. “Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything.”

Here’s the complete list: