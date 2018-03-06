Irons used by the top 10 in strokes gained: approach-the-green

Before you line up a birdie putt and draw a circle around a number on your scorecard, you’ve got to get the ball on the green. Ideally, close to the hole.

While being a lights-out putter is fantastic, there has always an aura around golfers who strike the ball purely, time after time, and who can control its flight with consistency. Ben Hogan had it, and so did Lee Trevino, Johnny Miller, Tom Kite, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods. Who knows, maybe Tiger can get it back?

Statistically, the 10 golfers listed below are the best in the business right now on the PGA Tour when it comes to hitting shots from the fairway. As the leaders in strokes gained: approach-the-green, they are all gaining at least a one-shot edge over the average Tour player based on the quality of their play from the fairway.

From an equipment perspective, it’s worth noting that seven of the 10 split their iron sets and use more than one type of iron. The players that blend clubs are mainly opting for a higher-flying, more-forgiving long iron or two. Check out this list of the irons and shafts used by the golfers who lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach-the-green.

1. Scott Piercy, 1.312 strokes gained: approach-the-green

IRONS: Titleist 716 AP2 (4, 5), Titleist 716 MB (6-PW), with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts

2. Hideki Matsuyama, 1.248

IRONS: Srixon Z-945 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

3. Adam Scott, 1.241

IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (3), Titleist 680 (3-9), with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts

4. Keegan Bradley, 1.227

IRONS: Srixon U45 (2, 3), Srixon Z-745 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Tour Modus3 120X shafts

5. Chesson Hadley, 1.215

IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (3), with Mitsubishi Fubuki Alpha shaft; Titleist 718 MB (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue AMT X100 shafts

6. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 1.206

IRONS: Titleist 718 MB (3-9), with Project X LZ shafts

7. John Peterson, 1.165

IRONS: Titleist 718 CB (4, 5), Titleist 718 MB (6-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

8. Phil Mickelson, 1.143

IRONS: Callaway Epic Pro (4), Callaway X Forged 18 (5-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

9. Alex Noren, 1.091

IRONS: Callaway Apex Pro (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

10. Byeong Hun An, 1.064

IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (3), with Project X Even Flow shaft; Titleist 716 T-MB (4, 5), Titleist 716 MB (6-9), with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts