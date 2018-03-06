Shubhankar Sharma accepts invitation to play in 2018 Masters

Shubhankar Sharma, the 21-year-old Indian golfer who leads the European Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings, has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2018 Masters.

This will be Sharma’s first major championship. He will also be the fourth Indian golfer to play in the Masters, following Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal and Anirban Lahiri, when he tees it up in the April 5-8 tournament.

“Golf is a global game, and throughout our history we have extended invitations to deserving international players not otherwise qualified,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of the Masters and Augusta National Golf Club. “As his results have proven, Shubhankar Sharma is a remarkable young player, and we look forward to welcoming him to Augusta National in April.”

The Masters Committee, at its discretion, invites international players not otherwise qualified.

Sharma has won twice on the European Tour this season and last week was the 54-hole leader at the WGC-Mexico Championship, where he tied for ninth. He is ranked 66th in the Official World Golf Ranking.