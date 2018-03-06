Swannies aims to make golf more fun with 16-city Party Scramble series

Swannies may primarily be an apparel company with a cool logo that creates stylish, comfortable and fun clothing with millennial golfers in mind.

But the company’s vision is much larger.

“We aim to change the culture of golf to make it more fun and accessible,” said Adam Iversen, co-founder of Swannies Apparel.

The Swannies Party Scramble does just that. As part of this 16-city event series, teams will meet at a local brewery for pre-round drinks before taking a party bus to a local urban golf course. Participants will then play a nine-hole scramble along with three party games. Scoring is based on golf and the three party games, and the winners earn coveted Swannies Champions T-shirts and social-media praise.

Swannies has also partnered with ChippoGolf (a golf/cornhole hybrid), CutGolf (a low-priced golf ball company) and FlingGolf (which makes the FlingStick, a lacrosse stick/golf club hybrid) for the series.

“Whether you’re a novice or lifelong player, these events appeal to all by offering a no pressure, laid-back afternoon of friendly competition and camaraderie,” Iversen said.

Registration for the first four scramble events is now open. Here is the full schedule: