Evian Championship moving to summer date in 2019

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan delivered: The Evian Championship will move to a summer date in 2019, from July 25-28. And a major bonus, the purse will be increased over the next two years to $4.1 million. The first increase of $200,000 will happen in 2018, and the second of $250,000 in ’19.

The Evian was traditionally staged in July the week ahead of the Ricoh Women’s British Open prior to it becoming a major. It then moved to September to help spread out the major calendar but has been plagued with bad weather ever since. Last year’s controversial scrapped first round led to Evian’s second 54-hole event in five years.

“This schedule change reflects our commitment to time and again give priority to sporting performance at our major and share a unique experience with all of our audiences”, said Franck Riboud, Chairman of The Evian Championship. “There are many things at stake for The Evian Championship. Being part of the momentum of a summertime ‘Europe swing’ with the presence in Europe of the leading women players in the world. Taking advantage of the longer summer days to have greater flexibility in managing the sporting event. Plus getting the tournament’s summer atmosphere back, in the heart of such wonderful natural surroundings, which is of course perfect for the players and spectators, but also for our partners and their guests who benefit from an optimized public relations platform at the Evian Resort.”

In other words, it’s a win for everyone.