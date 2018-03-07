Florida earns special win at Southern Highlands while coach awaits daughter's birth

LAS VEGAS – Of all tournaments, it had to be this one.

To say J.C. Deacon has deep ties to the Southern Highlands Collegiate would be an understatement.

Florida’s head coach competed in the event for four years when he played college golf from 2001-05 at UNLV – the host of the tournament. Later, as UNLV’s assistant coach, he helped run the event on multiple occasions.

When he was hired away to Florida in June 2014, of course the Southern Highlands event – which annually boasts one of the top fields in college golf – would be a staple of the Gators’ schedule. After all, it would still mean a chance to play a tournament hosted by Dwaine Knight, UNLV’s legendary 31-year head coach and Deacon’s mentor after serving under him as a player and assistant.

On Wednesday, in Deacon’s fourth season at Florida’s helm and the team’s third appearance at Southern Highlands since his hire, the Gators pulled out a 5-under 859 total for a four-shot win.

It was their first Southern Highlands triumph in Deacon’s tenure, and certainly one of the sweetest victories of his career. Only he was absent from the proceedings.

“Part of it almost doesn’t feel right, to win without him here,” said Mark Leon, Florida’s first-year assistant coach.

That being said…

“We’ll still take it,” Leon said with a laugh.

Deacon appears to feel the same way.

Florida’s leader didn’t make it out to Las Vegas with good reason – the birth of his second daughter was imminent. The original due date was actually Monday, when the opening round was set to take place at Southern Highlands Golf Club.

So the Gators were prepared. They devised a plan ahead of time.

Dudley Hart, a two-time PGA Tour winner who was a four-time All-American when he played for Florida from 1987-90, has served as a volunteer assistant coach this season. Roughly a month ago, the coaches called Hart about a plan to have him come out to Southern Highlands and serve as Leon’s de facto assistant coach for the week.

The idea was that if Deacon’s baby girl arrived by Wednesday, Feb. 28, he would be able to make it to the tournament. Any date after would mean not spending time with his daughter after her birth or missing her birth all together if he went to Southern Highlands.

By Thursday, the baby hadn’t arrived and it was clear Deacon would be back in Gainesville with wife, Jessi, and their daughter, Dylan, while the team traveled to Las Vegas.

Leon, a father himself, knew Deacon was disappointed in staying home, but added it was clearly the right move.

“He wanted to be here so bad,” Leon said. “I just told him, ‘You can’t rush nature. It is what it is and we’ll do our best. We want you here, but there’s more golf tournaments. There’s only so many daughters.’ ”

As of now, the Deacons are still awaiting their second daughter’s arrival. According to Leon, the hope is the couple is going to the hospital Wednesday night and the baby will come then.

Whenever it happens, Florida still took care of business out west.

The Gators, ranked seventh by Golfweek, led the 15-team field by three after the first round only to slip a shot behind No. 32 TCU after 36 holes. In the final round, though, the Gators posted a 4-under 284 – one of four sub-par totals on Wednesday – to vault to a four-shot win.

It was actually Florida and UNLV battling down the stretch before the No. 29 Rebels faltered late and dropped to solo fourth at even par. USC, ranked 17th, and No. 9 Texas Tech tied for second at 1 under after strong rounds. The Trojans, which boasted the individual champion in top-ranked Justin Suh, fired the day’s best round (an 8-under 280) to jump six spots. The Red Raiders’ 6-under 282 was good for the day’s second-best and a five-spot rise.

This is Florida’s second win of the season and a triumph that Gordon Neale said came in large part due to freshmen stepping up.

The junior was none too shabby himself, as Neale paced the team this week with a T-7 finish at 2 under. But he struggled in the final round, posting a 2-over 74.

Meanwhile, freshman Chris Nido closed in 4-under 68 to jump 25 spots to a tie for 16th at even par. Fellow frosh John Axelsen also sealed a T-16 with a solid closing 72.

In the aftermath, Neale left no doubt why this win against a field with 13 of the top 50 teams in the country meant so much.

“Starting freshman year, Coach Deacon always said this was our biggest regular season event of the year,” Neale said.

How was Deacon feeling back home?

He made it clear with tweets displaying his pride.

🏆 in #Vegas. What an honor to work with a team like this. Thank you boys, you all know how much Coach Knight means to me. This is special. — JC Deacon (@realjcdeacon) March 8, 2018

Florida #Gators Golf. Wow!!!! Good for you guys. Hard work paying off. Pretty cool to see what we are turning Into. — JC Deacon (@realjcdeacon) March 8, 2018

In a post-win call to Neale, Deacon couldn’t contain his enthusiasm there, either.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard him this excited about a win,” Neale said.

It’s understandable considering all that fell into place.

There were the freshmen stepping up. Deacon remained in contact during the event, but Leon also pointed to Hart as having incalculable value this week due to his immense preparation toward golf, something that he felt rubbed off on the players. (Hart also joked post-round that he would retire after going 1-0 as a coach.)

There’s also the fact that patience and discipline have been team focuses all year, and a win at Southern Highlands – a layout that, as Deacon noted to Leon, will eat you alive if you don’t have both – proved those values have sunk in.

And hey, Deacon not being there did have one good side effect for Neale.

Deacon is the more detail-oriented of the two between he and Leon. So when Neale showed up late for when the team was heading to the course Wednesday, Axelsen couldn’t help but note what would happen if Deacon was there.

Oh Gordon, the third day in a row he’s been late. That’d be so many prowlers for him in the gym.

Leon, meanwhile, was surprised to hear that, as he thought the guys had generally been good about being ready in due time at Southern Highlands. When Axelsen reiterated that Neale indeed had been tardy, Leon replied nonchalantly, “Aw, John, he’s a minute late.”

But Florida’s victory came right on time.

Yes, maybe there was a man missing from the links.

With a baby on the way, though, that should only add to what was a special experience for Deacon’s team at a tournament and venue he holds so dear.

“The whole week was just so much fun,” Leon said. “To get a win is just unbelievable.”