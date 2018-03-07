Jimmy Walker, Lucas Glover sound off on USGA, distance

Jimmy Walker and Lucas Glover are among the PGA Tour pros coming out against the USGA in light of the 2017 Distance Report, which was released Monday and pointed out that distance gains deviated well above previous fluctuations while saying that “any further significant increases in hitting distances at the highest level are undesirable.”

Walker, who won the 2016 PGA Championship, and Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open winner, took the same stance as others – including the PGA Tour, PGA of America and Titleist – by stating that the report fails to take into account other variables while also criticizing recent decisions by the USGA, including the anchoring ban.

“Too many variables in an outdoor sport to grasp what is actually happening,” Walker said. “What I do know is the USGA does not have their fingers on the pulse of the game. Taking away a putter that helps many many people enjoy the game is wrong. Rolling back the golf ball 20 percent is another bad idea. Ask the normal golfer how much they would enjoy the game if they flew it 20 percent shorter. I’m asking. Would you enjoy that? Changing golf for the masses because a small few who play it a different level is wrong. The greats and USGA have it wrong.”

Said Glover: “This movement to roll the golf ball back seems very reactive by the USGA, just like the anchoring deal. About 15 years late. The trends were there. Why now? And of course the PGA Tour gets roped in to try and smooth it over with the players. Oh and by the way, there’s one group that made it all legal. The USGA approved every ball and club they are now scrutinizing. Could have stopped it years ago. Stop blaming the manufacturers for doing their jobs.”