Justin Thomas has surgery to remove wisdom teeth

Justin Thomas isn’t having your typical off week on the PGA Tour.

The 24-year-old World No. 2 posted a photo of himself laying in a hospital bed on Wednesday, indicating that he was about to have his wisdom teeth removed.

“Finna get these wisdom teeth out!!” Thomas wrote.

It is not know how many teeth Thomas had extracted, but the recovery time is typically only a few days. Thomas is not playing the Valspar Championship this week or next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, but is slated to return at the WGC-Dell Match Play the following week.

He finished runner-up Sunday at the WGC-Mexico, a week after winning the Honda Classic for his second victory of the season.

After surgery, Thomas posted this flattering selfie: