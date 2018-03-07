Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods plays Wednesday pro-am at Valspar

As he prepares for his first start at the Valspar Championship, Tiger Woods went off early in Wednesday’s pro-am at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

Woods, 42, is coming off a solo-12th finish two weeks ago at the Honda Classic.

Our Dan Kilbridge is on the ground in Palm Harbor, Fla., and we’ll keep track of the highlights from Woods’ day on the course.

