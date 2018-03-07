Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods plays Wednesday pro-am at Valspar

As he prepares for his first start at the Valspar Championship, Tiger Woods went off early in Wednesday’s pro-am at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

Woods, 42, is coming off a solo-12th finish two weeks ago at the Honda Classic.

Our Dan Kilbridge is on the ground in Palm Harbor, Fla., and we’ll keep track of the highlights from Woods’ day on the course.

Another par save for Tiger at 12 after coming up short on the approach again. Wedges have been proper all morning. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Biggest news in the first 12 holes of Tiger’s pro-am: He took not one, but two, sliders from the stand on the 12th tee. The story writes itself. PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Tiger Woods is hungry for more than just victories as the Valspar Championship approaches. — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) March 7, 2018

Sliders grilling up next to 12 tee. Tiger grabs one, then goes back for another. Better than a Yelp review. pic.twitter.com/SOxGMWMQgB — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 7, 2018

Took Tiger two chips to find the green at the par-5 11th but he made the par putt. He’s 1 over-ish on the day. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Pro-ams are weird. Imagine Tom Brady going through the route tree tossing to big shooters drinking Tito’s and soda every Saturday. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Tiger getting a ton of extra work in on these greens. Makes sense considering he hasn’t played Copperhead in competition since 1996. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Tiger missed wide left with driver at No. 10, immediately re-teed and he’s gonna play his mulligan. Told fans they could take his 1st ball. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Tap-in par for Tiger to finish the front 9 at 1 over. 7/7 FIR, 3/9 GIR. Tidy 2 hours. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Let’s not lose our collective cool but Tiger went 7/7 FIR on the front 9. Three long irons, two 3-woods and two drivers off the tee. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Another bogey for Tiger at the par-3 8th. 1 over on the round so far, just 2/8 GIR. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Tiger’s distances a little off this morning, just came up well short of the green at 6 from middle of the fairway. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Tiger nearly jarred it from the bunker at 5. Tap-in par and he’s E on the round. pic.twitter.com/nx8khFfNEe — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Bogey for Tiger at 3, followed by a sand save for par at 4. Even thru 4 to start and 3/3 FIR. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Tiger found the fairway with iron off No. 2, approach on the green but well short. Two-putt par. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018

Birdie for Tiger at 1 and for his efforts he gets to pose for photos with each amateur partner on the 2nd tee. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 7, 2018