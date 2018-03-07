Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

What Tiger Woods said Wednesday at Valspar Championship

Getty Images

What Tiger Woods said Wednesday at Valspar Championship

PGA Tour

What Tiger Woods said Wednesday at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods addressed the media Wednesday after an 18-hole pro-am round at the Valspar Championship. Here is what he said:

, , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home