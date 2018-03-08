ANNIKA Award Watch List: March 8, 2018

The spring portion of the 2017-18 Division I women’s college golf season heated up in the past two weeks, with several ANNIKA contenders notching strong performances.
The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in women’s college golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.
A new No. 1 has emerged as UCLA’s Lilia Vu won two events since the last Watch List to put her to four straight tournament wins overall. (You can read more about Vu here.) But Arkansas’ Maria Fassi also jumped with a win. Heck, one contender dropped despite a runner-up.
The competition is getting fiercer by the week.
Without further ado, here are the second spring ANNIKA rankings for 2017-18:
(Note: Golfweek/Sagarin rankings do not reflect tournaments that ended after March 2.)
1. Lilia Vu
- Year: Junior
- School: UCLA
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1
- Results: WIN, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; WIN, Bruin Wave Invitational; WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; WIN, Battle at the Beach; 2, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-6, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice
2. Maria Fassi
- Year: Junior
- School: Arkansas
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4
- Results: WIN, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; WIN, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; WIN, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-6, Maryb S. Kauth Invitational; T-11, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational
3. Andrea Lee
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Stanford
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3
- Results: WIN, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice; WIN, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; 4, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-18, Bruin Wave Invitational
4. Lauren Stephenson
- Year: Junior
- School: Alabama
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2
- Results: WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; 2, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; 2, Schooner Fall Classic; T-3, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-3, The Landfall Tradition; T-8, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge
5. Olivia Mehaffey
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Arizona State
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7
- Results: WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-2, East Lake Cup; 6, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-6, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational; T-11, Pac-12 Preview; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-30, Mason Rudolph Championship
6. Sierra Brooks
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Florida
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6
- Results: WIN, Allstate Sugar Bowl; WIN, Florida Challenge; T-34, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge
7. Kristen Gillman
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Alabama
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9
- Results: WIN, Schooner Fall Classic; T-5, The Landfall Tradition; T-6, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; 7, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-8, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
8. Sophia Schubert
- Year: Senior
- School: Texas
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5
- Results: WIN, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-4, Battle at the Beach; T-7, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M
9. Emilia Migliaccio
- Year: Freshman
- School: Wake Forest
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 14
- Results: WIN, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate; T-3, Lady Tar Heel Invitational; T-8, Ocean Course Invitational; 9, Battle at the Beach; T-23, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge
10. Patty Tavatanakit
- Year: Sophomore
- School: UCLA
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9
- Results: WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate; 2, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; 3, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-16, Battle at the Beach
• • •
Next 5
- Leona Maguire (Sr.), Duke
- Jennifer Kupcho (Jr.), Wake Forest
- Dylan Kim (Jr.), Arkansas
- Ainhoa Olarra (Sr.), South Carolina
- Alana Uriell (Sr.), Arkansas
