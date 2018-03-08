Haskins Award Watch List: March 8, 2018

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is given annually to the best college golfer, as voted by players, coaches and media. And Golfweek keeps everyone up to date all season with its Haskins Award Watch List.

Haskins Award winners over the years include such notables as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald. Ole Miss’ Braden Thornberry won the award last season after capturing the individual title at the NCAA Championship.

With March now here and two top spring events just wrapping up, in Mexico and Las Vegas, let’s take a took at the current top 20 Haskins Award contenders:

(Note: Golfweek/Sagarin rankings do not reflect tournaments that ended after March 2.)

• • •

1. Justin Suh

Year: Junior

Junior School: USC

USC Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: Won, Southern Highlands Collegiate; Won, Amer Ari Invitational; Won, Trinity Forest Invitational; Won, St. Mary’s Invitational; T-2, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

Won, Southern Highlands Collegiate; Won, Amer Ari Invitational; Won, Trinity Forest Invitational; Won, St. Mary’s Invitational; T-2, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational Adjusted scoring average: 68.66

68.66 Next event: The Goodwin, March 29-31

2. Collin Morikawa

Year: Junior

Junior School: California

California Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

8 Results: Won, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-1, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; second, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-5, Ka’anapali Classic; ninth, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-19, Arizona Intercollegiate

Won, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-1, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; second, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-5, Ka’anapali Classic; ninth, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-19, Arizona Intercollegiate Adjusted scoring average: 69.0

69.0 Next event: The Goodwin, March 29-31

3. Doug Ghim

Year: Senior

Senior School: Texas

Texas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9

9 Results: Won, GC of Georgia Collegiate; sixth, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-8, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-13, Amer Ari Invitational; T-18, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational

Won, GC of Georgia Collegiate; sixth, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-8, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-13, Amer Ari Invitational; T-18, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational Adjusted scoring average: 69.78

69.78 Next event: Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic, March 12-13

4. Davis Riley

Year: Junior

Junior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

2 Results: Won, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-3, Puerto Rico Classic; T-3, Carpet Capital Collegiate; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-7, Steelwood Collegiate; T-38, Southern Highlands Collegiate

Won, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-3, Puerto Rico Classic; T-3, Carpet Capital Collegiate; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-7, Steelwood Collegiate; T-38, Southern Highlands Collegiate Adjusted scoring average: 69.33

69.33 Next event: Linger Longer Invitational, March 18-20

5. Norman Xiong

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Oregon

Oregon Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

6 Results: Won, Nike Golf Collegiate; T-1, Rod Myers Invitational; second, The Prestige at PGA West; T-6, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-26, Amer Ari Invitational; T-42, Trinity Forest Invitational; 1-1 in East Lake Cup match play

Won, Nike Golf Collegiate; T-1, Rod Myers Invitational; second, The Prestige at PGA West; T-6, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-26, Amer Ari Invitational; T-42, Trinity Forest Invitational; 1-1 in East Lake Cup match play Adjusted scoring average: 69.83

69.83 Next event: Bandon Dunes Championship, March 11-13

6. Shintaro Ban

Year: Senior

Senior School: UNLV

UNLV Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 17

17 Results: Won, National Invitational Tournament; T-1, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; third, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-7, John Burns Intercollegiate; T-7, William H. Tucker Intercollegiate; T-11, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-12, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-17, Gene Miranda Falcon Invite

Won, National Invitational Tournament; T-1, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; third, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-7, John Burns Intercollegiate; T-7, William H. Tucker Intercollegiate; T-11, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-12, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-17, Gene Miranda Falcon Invite Adjusted scoring average: 69.92

69.92 Next event: The Jackrabbit, March 9-10

7. Chandler Phillips

Year: Junior

Junior School: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 22

22 Results: Won, John Burns Intercollegiate; Won, Badger Invitational; T-5, Louisiana Classics; T-6, Marquette Intercollegiate; T-7, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-15, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-28, Arizona Intercollegiate

Won, John Burns Intercollegiate; Won, Badger Invitational; T-5, Louisiana Classics; T-6, Marquette Intercollegiate; T-7, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-15, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-28, Arizona Intercollegiate Adjusted scoring average: 70.3

70.3 Next event: General Hackler Championship, March 10-11

8. Matt Wolff

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 18

18 Results: second, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; second, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-15, Carmel Cup; T-28, The Prestige at PGA West

second, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; second, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-15, Carmel Cup; T-28, The Prestige at PGA West Adjusted scoring average: 69.41

69.41 Next event: Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic, March 12-13

9. Kyle Mueller

Year: Senior

Senior School: Michigan

Michigan Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 14

14 Results: Won, Southwestern Invitational; T-1, Desert Mountain Intercollegiate; third, Inverness Intercollegiate; fifth, Jerry Pate Intercollegiate; T-8, Northern Intercollegiate; T-12, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate; 1-2-1 in Big Ten Match Play

Won, Southwestern Invitational; T-1, Desert Mountain Intercollegiate; third, Inverness Intercollegiate; fifth, Jerry Pate Intercollegiate; T-8, Northern Intercollegiate; T-12, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate; 1-2-1 in Big Ten Match Play Adjusted scoring average: 69.91

69.91 Next event: Linger Longer Invitational, March 18-20

10. Braden Thornberry

Year: Junior

Junior School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 15

15 Results: Won, FAMC Intercollegiate; Won, Shoal Creek Intercollegiate; second, The All-American; fifth, Marquette Intercollegiate; T-12, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-32, Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational

Won, FAMC Intercollegiate; Won, Shoal Creek Intercollegiate; second, The All-American; fifth, Marquette Intercollegiate; T-12, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-32, Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational Adjusted scoring average: 69.83

69.83 Next event: Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic, March 12-13

Next 10

Hayden Buckley, Missouri (4)

Fred Nilehn, Texas Tech (11)

Brad Dalke, Oklahoma (23)

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State (32)

Garrett May, Baylor (10)

Theo Humphrey, Vanderbilt (20)

Nick Hardy, Illinois (39)

Lee Hodges, Alabama (19)

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine (13)

John Pak, Florida State (56)

Just missed: Stephen Franken, North Carolina State (12); Will Gordon, Vanderbilt (7); Phillip Knowles, North Florida (25); Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State (5); Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern (3)