Phil Mickelson: Wouldn't be surprised if Tiger Woods one-upped me at Valspar

Tiger Woods winning the Valspar Championship on Sunday? It wouldn’t surprise last week’s winner, Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday morning to talk about his victory last Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, among other things. During the segment, the 47-year-old Mickelson discussed Woods and the possibility of Woods breaking a long victory drought of his own this weekend.

It had been more than four years since Mickelson had won, dating to the 2013 British Open. Woods, 42, hasn’t won since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, the final of his five victories that year.

“We’ve become pretty close in recent years. … But he’s always one-upped me,” Mickelson said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he went out and won this weekend to one-up me again.”