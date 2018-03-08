The Forecaddie: Pablo Larrazabal springs into action at Hero Indian Open

Pablo Larrazabal has proved what The Man Out Front has known for years: warming up before a round is over-rated.

The Spaniard needed just 10 balls to groove his swing to get into contention in the opening round of the $1.75 million Hero Indian Open. Mind you, the mad dash through the streets of Indian capital Delhi helped get him warmed up.

The four-time European Tour winner nearly missed his tee time after oversleeping.

“My lovely new iPhone went back to Spanish time overnight and I woke up at the hotel 38 minutes before my tee-time,” Larrazabal said.

“Thanks to Dorothée, the secretary of the European Tour, who called me in my room and said ‘Pablo, you’re playing in 38 minutes, you must wake up and go to the 10th tee’.”

“I woke up, had a 10-second shower and I ran and had a courtesy car waiting for me. I arrived at the course 25 minutes before my tee-time.

“My heart was pumping big time, I was very nervous.

“I think the courtesy car made a world record from the hotel to the golf course in a couple of minutes, a ride that can take 10 or 15 minutes. It was really wild.”

Anyone who’s driven on Delhi’s roads will know just how hairy the 34-year-old’s ride might have been. Road markings in Delhi are mere decorations for Indian drivers, in a city where the only rule of the road is the driver in front has the right of way.

“The adrenaline didn’t help. After hitting 10 balls on the range, I told my caddie that I had to stop because I was nervous.

“I normally take my time in the morning, I wake up three hours before.

“I was really, really sleepy, my heart didn’t help at all. The 10th tee-shot is quite scary so I tried to thin one in the middle of the fairway and tried to keep it going and I think I drank 15 or 20 bottles of water just to try to calm down.”

It worked. Larrazabal made nine birdies over DLF Golf & Country Club. Two bogeys and a double didn’t help, but the Spaniard’s 5-under 67 put him in joint second place, two behind Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo.