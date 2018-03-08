The Forecaddie: The real secret to Bernhard Langer’s success

The PGA Tour Champions are back at Newport Beach Country Club after a 17-month break in which the club rebuilt its clubhouse.

Always one of the most beloved stops for the over-50 set, The Forecaddie always finds players extra chipper in comfortable Newport. With a stunning new clubhouse, the players seemed extra happy to reflect on the state of the game, the Masters and of course, the recent ball debate.

There is, however, no more fascinating Champions Tour topic than Bernhard Langer and his astounding post-50 success. While he mentions his stretching and dedication to craft, The Man Out Front couldn’t help but single out something the 60-year-old said.

“I come from a very humble, poor family background,” he said when asked if growing up caddying taught him something about golf. “I didn’t grow up in a rich family and you’re part of a country club right away and everything is given to you. I had to earn it. I had to buy my own first clubs, they weren’t handed to me. I didn’t have a lesson for seven years, couldn’t afford it. So I appreciated when I did have a first golf lesson, and got some help in trying to figure it out.”

Watching Langer dominate the tour and carry himself with such class makes it almost impossible to imagine what he described next.

“When I first got on tour I didn’t have any money and I had to sleep in my car at times and rent a room for five dollars where there were bugs crawling around. So I appreciate a nice hotel, a five‑star hotel, a good meal, courtesy cars, when I used to take the train and the bus and hold my bag and drag my suitcase.

“So times have changed and a lot for the better. That’s different, where some people have never gone through that.”