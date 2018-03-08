Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods birdies opening hole at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods will tee it up in the Valspar Championship for the first time Thursday at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

We’ll track Woods’ first round, played alongside Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson, shot by shot for all 18 holes Thursday in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Hole No. 4: Par 3, 195 yards

OFF THE TEE: What a start by Tiger, who has yet to miss a fairway and has missed just one green (and barely). Tiger doesn’t look comfortable here, though. He backs off, and then hits his tee ball long – WAY long. The wind affected him here and Tiger is in the pine straw some 25 yards from the hole.

What a start by Tiger, who has yet to miss a fairway and has missed just one green (and barely). Tiger doesn’t look comfortable here, though. He backs off, and then hits his tee ball long – WAY long. The wind affected him here and Tiger is in the pine straw some 25 yards from the hole. AROUND THE GREEN: No green to work with here, a tree in the way of his stance and follow-through, and a tunnel of fans to hit through. Tiger doesn’t get his chip all the way to green. His second has some height and ends up about 5 feet past. Not bad.

No green to work with here, a tree in the way of his stance and follow-through, and a tunnel of fans to hit through. Tiger doesn’t get his chip all the way to green. His second has some height and ends up about 5 feet past. Not bad. ON THE GREEN: Bogey, but that isn’t terrible on this tough hole.

Bogey, but that isn’t terrible on this tough hole. TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 4

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 455 yards

OFF THE TEE: Iron off the tee again and Tiger will have just inside of 200 yards left.

Iron off the tee again and Tiger will have just inside of 200 yards left. APPROACH SHOT: Nice smooth swing here and Tiger finds the front fairway cut about 35 feet from the hole.

Nice smooth swing here and Tiger finds the front fairway cut about 35 feet from the hole. AROUND THE GREEN: Tiger gives this left-to-right breaker a premature club raise. But the birdie roll just missed left.

Tiger gives this left-to-right breaker a premature club raise. But the birdie roll just missed left. ON THE GREEN: Par.

Par. TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 435 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger hits a stinger with iron and finds another fairway.

Tiger hits a stinger with iron and finds another fairway. APPROACH SHOT: Tiger has 156 yards left into the green and hits the green, but will have 50 feet left for his birdie.

Tiger has 156 yards left into the green and hits the green, but will have 50 feet left for his birdie. ON THE GREEN: Tiger leaves his birdie roll about 8 feet short. But he drains the par.

Tiger leaves his birdie roll about 8 feet short. But he drains the par. TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2

Hole No. 1: Par 5, 560 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger in a sweater early and goes with driver to start. Big lash here, he carries the bunker and finds the fairway. That one went 320 yards.

Tiger in a sweater early and goes with driver to start. Big lash here, he carries the bunker and finds the fairway. That one went 320 yards. SECOND SHOT: From 225 yards out, Tiger goes long-iron and misses the green just left.

From 225 yards out, Tiger goes long-iron and misses the green just left. THIRD SHOT: Tiger flops to inches – nearly an eagle!

Tiger flops to inches – nearly an eagle! ON THE GREEN: Tap-in pars to start are always good.

Tap-in pars to start are always good. TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1

Pre-round

Tiger Woods is set to begin his first round at 12:46 p.m. Eastern. After some work on the range, he headed to the short-game area about 15 minutes before his tee time. He holed his final chip, and then nearly holed a bunker shot. After some putts, he’s ready to get this tournament started.

Tiger's prepared for the windy conditions in store for Round 1 of the @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/V1wFGXhARN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 8, 2018

• • •

Tour Tracker