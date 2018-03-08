WATCH: Tiger escapes woods after smashing club on tree

Tiger Woods finished the opening round of the Valspar Championship with a 1-under 70. It could have been far worse had he not delivered the recovery shot of the day with his second on No. 16.

A wayward tee shot left Woods with a potentially disastrous lie in the woods.

Wedged neatly between two trees, Woods fired his second shot and hooked the ball out into the fairway, avoiding the water along the right side of the fairway. The ball settled just shy of the green.

His follow-through, meanwhile, slammed the club – and his forearm – against a tree before Woods lost his grip.

Woods would par the hole after a Tiger-like chip to 3 feet and a tap-in.

“It didn’t feel very good,” Woods said of his club hitting the tree.

After the shot, Woods appeared to be favoring his left wrist. He showed no ill effects on his final two holes.

He nearly aced the par-3 17th, but would happily settle for his final birdie of the day.

The club twirl should have given it away. 🐅 Wow. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/vuKjRfOcWi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 8, 2018

“Vintage Tiger Woods” indeed.