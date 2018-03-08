Tiger Woods opened the Valspar Championship with a 1-under 70 in tough conditions Thursday at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Here’s are some highlights of what Woods had to say following a “brutal” day at the Valspar:

On the swirling winds, conditions:

“Really brutal out there. We as a group got fooled a lot today. Into the wind it felt like you just hit walls and downwind it was you couldn’t pick an angle.”

On the errant tee shot at 16

“If I went over that sign right there and the water, I turned it, it would be all right. The problem, I had to put a little speed into it.”

On what hitting his arm on that tree felt like

“It didn’t feel very good. I moved all the people even and warned them in case the club breaks and gets over there. I had a little 60-degree sand wedge and pitched it up the hill and came out nicely.”

On where he is in his return process:

“Still working on it. I’m getting a little better piece by piece and today was — this was a very good test of all my things that I tried to hit. Wind’s out there, it’s howling and swirling, it’s tough and felt like I really controlled the ball well.”

On how he felt competing:

“They’re definitely all revved up. I love competing and being with these guys. I got a great pairing this week, Jordan and Henrik, two great guys. Very competitive and they’ve had great years. Today was a tough day for everyone.

On the toughness of the course:

“It feels great. Today was tough, man. I don’t know if these people really understand how hard it was out there trying to pull a club, trying to figure out the wind direction, the gusts.

“The wind was up and down and into the wind and just hit walls up there. We hit some shots and the whole group, the whole group got fooled a lot today. That’s rare. But it happened today. It was just a tough day all around.

On this tournament being a test:

“This was the hardest of all the tests because the wind was all over the place. You just couldn’t — I’m — we, me, Joey and I really had a hard time today figuring out what to hit and lot of the time many of them, what the trajectory is, am I going to hit it above the tree or around tree height? Those are all different distances the ball travels. Couple times I got it just above the trees and it got smoked.”

You can watch his post-round media interview here: