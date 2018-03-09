Oklahoma State unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State earned 22 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Cowboys have ranked first in three straight polls.

Texas A&M and Vanderbilt each moved up a spot to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Florida jumped three rungs to fourth. Alabama dropped three places to No. 5. Auburn came in at No. 6 and is followed by Oklahoma and Georgia Tech. California entered the top 10 by moving up from No. 15 to ninth. Baylor fell four spots to No. 10.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 30.

Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Divison I

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points Prev. 1 Oklahoma State (22) 550 1 2 Texas A&M 520 3 3 Vanderbilt 484 4 4 Florida 460 7 5 Alabama 444 2 6 Auburn 435 10 7 Oklahoma 433 8 8 Georgia Tech 376 5 9 California 375 15 10 Baylor 371 6 11 Texas Tech 355 11 12 LSU 306 9 13 Texas 278 17 14 Clemson 251 16 15 Illinois 224 18 16 Stanford 192 12 17 Southern California 183 14 18 UCLA 182 22 19 Arkansas 170 19 20 Florida State 121 NR 21 Arizona State 84 NR 22 Wake Forest 62 13 23 Pepperdine 60 NR 24 USF 60 NR 25 UNLV 40 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Colorado State (23), Kentucky (20), Missouri (21), North Carolina (24), Tennessee (25)

Others Receiving Votes: North Florida, 36; Oregon, 30; TCU, 17; South Carolina, 15; North Carolina, 11; Missouri, 9; Kent State, 6; Duke, 5; Colorado State, 3; Arizona, 1; Penn State, 1

Division II

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points Prev. 1 West Florida (12) 418 1 2 Florida Southern (4) 411 2 3 Nova Southeastern 378 3 4 Barry (1) 346 6 5 Florida Tech 333 5 6 Lynn 314 4 7 Columbus State 283 11 8 Newberry 277 7 9 Limestone 276 10 10 Saint Leo 266 9 11 CSU Monterey Bay 232 8 12 Lee 225 T16 13 Rollins 197 13 14 USC Aiken 191 23 15 CU-Colorado Springs 176 15 16 Chico State 165 12 17 Lincoln Memorial 124 18 18 Texas A&M Commerce 115 14 19 Lander 106 21 20 Arkansas Tech 76 24 21 Carson-Newman 70 20 T22 Central Oklahoma 57 19 T22 Grand Valley State 57 NR T22 Mount Olive 57 NR 25 CSU San Marcos 55 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Central Missouri (22), Coker (25), Simon Fraser (T16)

Others Receiving Votes: Central Missouri, 48; Simon Fraser, 45; Oklahoma Christian, 41; Coker, 34; Valdosta State, 29; California Baptist, 19; Young Harris, 16; Missouri-St. Louis, 13; Clayton State, 8; North Greenville, 8; St. Mary’s (Texas), 8; Sonoma State, 7; Belmont Abbey, 6; Barton, 5; Harding, 5; Flagler, 4; Georgia Southwestern State, 4; Henderson State, 4; Queens U. of Charlotte, 3; Catawba, 1; King, 1; North Alabama, 1; St. Edward’s, 1; Wayne State (Mich.), 1

Division III

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points Prev. 1 UT Tyler (14) 442 1 2 Huntingdon (1) 424 2 3 Illinois Wesleyan 392 3 4 St. Thomas (MN) (2) 382 4 5 Methodist 371 6 6 Emory (1) 370 5 7 Concordia (Texas) 334 7 8 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 289 9 9 Oglethorpe 288 18 10 Washington & Lee 277 8 11 Sewanee 251 12 12 Saint John’s (Minn.) 246 10 13 Guilford 236 11 14 Hope 198 15 15 Greensboro 172 14 16 Rhodes 170 13 17 Carnegie Mellon 141 17 18 Redlands 124 22 19 Wittenberg 107 19 20 North Carolina Wesleyan 100 21 21 Southwestern (Texas) 75 23 22 Willamette 50 16 23 California Lutheran 48 NR 24 Pacific Lutheran 44 20 25 Calvin 43 T24

Dropped From Ranking: Rochester (T24)

Others Receiving Votes: Trinity (Conn.), 42; Rochester, 41; Williams, 25; Texas Lutheran, 20; LaGrange, 19; Trinity (Texas), 18; Gustavus Adolphus, 17; Kenyon, 12; Rhode Island College, 10; Berry, 9; RPI, 9; Webster, 9; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 8; McDaniel, 6; NYU, 5; Ohio Wesleyan, 5; Husson, 4; La Verne, 4; Piedmont, 4; Nebraska Wesleyan, 3; Christopher Newport, 2; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 2; Augsburg, 1; Transylvania, 1

NAIA

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points Prev. 1 Texas Wesleyan (5) 242 1 2 Oklahoma City (3) 238 3 3 Dalton State (2) 233 2 4 Coastal Georgia 208 6 5 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 198 5 6 Keiser 193 8 7 Victoria 191 4 8 Rocky Mountain 182 7 9 British Columbia 178 11 10 Wayland Baptist 159 12 11 William Woods 143 13 12 Taylor 139 15 13 Corban 127 14 14 Cardinal Stritch 83 19 T15 Our Lady of the Lake 79 NR T15 William Carey 79 23 T17 Columbia College 75 20 T17 Point 75 NR 19 Lawrence Tech 64 22 T20 The Master’s University 53 18 T20 William Penn 53 NR 22 Oregon Tech 44 NR 23 Morningside 37 25 24 SCAD Savannah 35 NR 25 Grand View 30 24

Dropped From Ranking: Arizona Christian (21), Lewis-Clark State (16), Northwestern Ohio (9), South Carolina-Beaufort (10), Southeastern (17)

Others Receiving Votes: Bellevue, 21; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 16; Faulkner, 14; Lindsey Wilson, 14; Webber International, 11; Indiana Wesleyan, 10; Madonna, 6; William Jessup, 6; Mount Mercy, 5; St. Ambrose, 4; University of the Cumbelands, 3; Loyola-New Orleans, 2

NJCAA D-I

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points Prev. 1 Indian Hills (4) 57 2 2 McLennan (1) 54 1 3 Midland (1) 51 3 4 Eastern Florida State 40 5 5 Iowa Western 31 4 6 Western Texas 29 6 7 Central Alabama 17 NR 8 Hutchinson 12 NR T9 New Mexico JC 8 T8 T9 Odessa 8 T8

Dropped From Ranking: Dodge City (10), Wallace State (7)

Others Receiving Votes: Dodge City, 6; Wallace State, 6; Eastern Arizona, 5

NJCAA D-II

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points Prev. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (2) 63 2 2 South Mountain (4) 60 1 3 Murray State (Okla.) (1) 54 3 4 Tyler JC 54 4 5 Meridian 44 5 6 Kirkwood CC 30 T6 7 Mesa 29 T6 8 Parkland CC 20 8 9 Walters State JC 16 9 10 Abraham Baldwin 5 NR

Dropped From Ranking: East Central

Others Receiving Votes: Des Moines Area, 3; Copiah Lincoln, 2; Owens, 2; Rend Lake, 2; Seminole, 1