Oklahoma State unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State earned 22 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Cowboys have ranked first in three straight polls.
Texas A&M and Vanderbilt each moved up a spot to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Florida jumped three rungs to fourth. Alabama dropped three places to No. 5. Auburn came in at No. 6 and is followed by Oklahoma and Georgia Tech. California entered the top 10 by moving up from No. 15 to ninth. Baylor fell four spots to No. 10.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 30.
Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:
Divison I
|Rank
|University (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|Oklahoma State (22)
|550
|1
|2
|Texas A&M
|520
|3
|3
|Vanderbilt
|484
|4
|4
|Florida
|460
|7
|5
|Alabama
|444
|2
|6
|Auburn
|435
|10
|7
|Oklahoma
|433
|8
|8
|Georgia Tech
|376
|5
|9
|California
|375
|15
|10
|Baylor
|371
|6
|11
|Texas Tech
|355
|11
|12
|LSU
|306
|9
|13
|Texas
|278
|17
|14
|Clemson
|251
|16
|15
|Illinois
|224
|18
|16
|Stanford
|192
|12
|17
|Southern California
|183
|14
|18
|UCLA
|182
|22
|19
|Arkansas
|170
|19
|20
|Florida State
|121
|NR
|21
|Arizona State
|84
|NR
|22
|Wake Forest
|62
|13
|23
|Pepperdine
|60
|NR
|24
|USF
|60
|NR
|25
|UNLV
|40
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Colorado State (23), Kentucky (20), Missouri (21), North Carolina (24), Tennessee (25)
Others Receiving Votes: North Florida, 36; Oregon, 30; TCU, 17; South Carolina, 15; North Carolina, 11; Missouri, 9; Kent State, 6; Duke, 5; Colorado State, 3; Arizona, 1; Penn State, 1
Division II
|Rank
|University (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|West Florida (12)
|418
|1
|2
|Florida Southern (4)
|411
|2
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|378
|3
|4
|Barry (1)
|346
|6
|5
|Florida Tech
|333
|5
|6
|Lynn
|314
|4
|7
|Columbus State
|283
|11
|8
|Newberry
|277
|7
|9
|Limestone
|276
|10
|10
|Saint Leo
|266
|9
|11
|CSU Monterey Bay
|232
|8
|12
|Lee
|225
|T16
|13
|Rollins
|197
|13
|14
|USC Aiken
|191
|23
|15
|CU-Colorado Springs
|176
|15
|16
|Chico State
|165
|12
|17
|Lincoln Memorial
|124
|18
|18
|Texas A&M Commerce
|115
|14
|19
|Lander
|106
|21
|20
|Arkansas Tech
|76
|24
|21
|Carson-Newman
|70
|20
|T22
|Central Oklahoma
|57
|19
|T22
|Grand Valley State
|57
|NR
|T22
|Mount Olive
|57
|NR
|25
|CSU San Marcos
|55
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Central Missouri (22), Coker (25), Simon Fraser (T16)
Others Receiving Votes: Central Missouri, 48; Simon Fraser, 45; Oklahoma Christian, 41; Coker, 34; Valdosta State, 29; California Baptist, 19; Young Harris, 16; Missouri-St. Louis, 13; Clayton State, 8; North Greenville, 8; St. Mary’s (Texas), 8; Sonoma State, 7; Belmont Abbey, 6; Barton, 5; Harding, 5; Flagler, 4; Georgia Southwestern State, 4; Henderson State, 4; Queens U. of Charlotte, 3; Catawba, 1; King, 1; North Alabama, 1; St. Edward’s, 1; Wayne State (Mich.), 1
Division III
|Rank
|University (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UT Tyler (14)
|442
|1
|2
|Huntingdon (1)
|424
|2
|3
|Illinois Wesleyan
|392
|3
|4
|St. Thomas (MN) (2)
|382
|4
|5
|Methodist
|371
|6
|6
|Emory (1)
|370
|5
|7
|Concordia (Texas)
|334
|7
|8
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|289
|9
|9
|Oglethorpe
|288
|18
|10
|Washington & Lee
|277
|8
|11
|Sewanee
|251
|12
|12
|Saint John’s (Minn.)
|246
|10
|13
|Guilford
|236
|11
|14
|Hope
|198
|15
|15
|Greensboro
|172
|14
|16
|Rhodes
|170
|13
|17
|Carnegie Mellon
|141
|17
|18
|Redlands
|124
|22
|19
|Wittenberg
|107
|19
|20
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|100
|21
|21
|Southwestern (Texas)
|75
|23
|22
|Willamette
|50
|16
|23
|California Lutheran
|48
|NR
|24
|Pacific Lutheran
|44
|20
|25
|Calvin
|43
|T24
Dropped From Ranking: Rochester (T24)
Others Receiving Votes: Trinity (Conn.), 42; Rochester, 41; Williams, 25; Texas Lutheran, 20; LaGrange, 19; Trinity (Texas), 18; Gustavus Adolphus, 17; Kenyon, 12; Rhode Island College, 10; Berry, 9; RPI, 9; Webster, 9; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 8; McDaniel, 6; NYU, 5; Ohio Wesleyan, 5; Husson, 4; La Verne, 4; Piedmont, 4; Nebraska Wesleyan, 3; Christopher Newport, 2; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 2; Augsburg, 1; Transylvania, 1
NAIA
|Rank
|University (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|Texas Wesleyan (5)
|242
|1
|2
|Oklahoma City (3)
|238
|3
|3
|Dalton State (2)
|233
|2
|4
|Coastal Georgia
|208
|6
|5
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|198
|5
|6
|Keiser
|193
|8
|7
|Victoria
|191
|4
|8
|Rocky Mountain
|182
|7
|9
|British Columbia
|178
|11
|10
|Wayland Baptist
|159
|12
|11
|William Woods
|143
|13
|12
|Taylor
|139
|15
|13
|Corban
|127
|14
|14
|Cardinal Stritch
|83
|19
|T15
|Our Lady of the Lake
|79
|NR
|T15
|William Carey
|79
|23
|T17
|Columbia College
|75
|20
|T17
|Point
|75
|NR
|19
|Lawrence Tech
|64
|22
|T20
|The Master’s University
|53
|18
|T20
|William Penn
|53
|NR
|22
|Oregon Tech
|44
|NR
|23
|Morningside
|37
|25
|24
|SCAD Savannah
|35
|NR
|25
|Grand View
|30
|24
Dropped From Ranking: Arizona Christian (21), Lewis-Clark State (16), Northwestern Ohio (9), South Carolina-Beaufort (10), Southeastern (17)
Others Receiving Votes: Bellevue, 21; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 16; Faulkner, 14; Lindsey Wilson, 14; Webber International, 11; Indiana Wesleyan, 10; Madonna, 6; William Jessup, 6; Mount Mercy, 5; St. Ambrose, 4; University of the Cumbelands, 3; Loyola-New Orleans, 2
NJCAA D-I
|Rank
|University (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|Indian Hills (4)
|57
|2
|2
|McLennan (1)
|54
|1
|3
|Midland (1)
|51
|3
|4
|Eastern Florida State
|40
|5
|5
|Iowa Western
|31
|4
|6
|Western Texas
|29
|6
|7
|Central Alabama
|17
|NR
|8
|Hutchinson
|12
|NR
|T9
|New Mexico JC
|8
|T8
|T9
|Odessa
|8
|T8
Dropped From Ranking: Dodge City (10), Wallace State (7)
Others Receiving Votes: Dodge City, 6; Wallace State, 6; Eastern Arizona, 5
NJCAA D-II
|Rank
|University (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (2)
|63
|2
|2
|South Mountain (4)
|60
|1
|3
|Murray State (Okla.) (1)
|54
|3
|4
|Tyler JC
|54
|4
|5
|Meridian
|44
|5
|6
|Kirkwood CC
|30
|T6
|7
|Mesa
|29
|T6
|8
|Parkland CC
|20
|8
|9
|Walters State JC
|16
|9
|10
|Abraham Baldwin
|5
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: East Central
Others Receiving Votes: Des Moines Area, 3; Copiah Lincoln, 2; Owens, 2; Rend Lake, 2; Seminole, 1
