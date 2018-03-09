Tiger Woods was briefly in the lead Friday at the Valspar Championship and was tied atop the leaderboard when he finished his round of 68.
Prior to Friday morning, Woods had not led a PGA Tour event since Aug. 22, 2015, some 930 days ago. Woods hasn’t won a tournament since the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2013.
Tiger’s throwback Friday drew plenty of reaction from golfers and others across social media.
Others noticed Tiger’s presence before he lit up the leaderboard.
It’s going to be a fun weekend, for sure.
