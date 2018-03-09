Tiger Woods was briefly in the lead Friday at the Valspar Championship and was tied atop the leaderboard when he finished his round of 68.

Prior to Friday morning, Woods had not led a PGA Tour event since Aug. 22, 2015, some 930 days ago. Woods hasn’t won a tournament since the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2013.

Tiger’s throwback Friday drew plenty of reaction from golfers and others across social media.

I’ve just found myself punching the air in my hotel room in India when @TigerWoods makes a par putt… 😂 #comeon #comeback #GOAT @PGATOUR — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) March 9, 2018

Tiger Woods has given new meaning today to March Madness. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 9, 2018

Old guys giving the young guns a run. Love it! #Tiger&Phil — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) March 9, 2018

Others noticed Tiger’s presence before he lit up the leaderboard.

It’s tough to fully explain the @TigerWoods effect … but just look at these crowds out early on a FRIDAY morning!!! Looks like a final group at a major … TW is the man 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QuA5Fb1shi — Zac Blair (@z_blair) March 9, 2018

Just a grown man in a tiger onesie because … Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/WcgH6c62GK — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) March 9, 2018

It’s going to be a fun weekend, for sure.