Sharma fires course record but still trails leader Grillo in India

Emiliano Grillo took a four-stroke lead at the Indian Open after shooting 4-under 68 on Friday in New Delhi.

The Argentine had five birdies and a bogey, lowering his total to 11-under 133 for the tournament.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it,” Grillo said. “When I practiced on Tuesday and played the pro-am on Wednesday, I was telling myself that I’ll be in a good position if I can just shoot under par every day. “Hopefully, I can keep my form going. I’ve done well over the past two days and I can’t ask for more.”

Shubhankar Sharma, who three days ago received a special invitation to play at the Masters, made a charge with a course-record 8-under 64 — the best round of the day. He had nine birdies, including six on the last nine holes. His only bogey came on the par-4 seventh.

Sharma was 5 over after his first nine holes on Thursday.

“Today’s round will definitely rank up there as one of my most significant achievements, especially when it is played at this course,” Sharma said. “This is a tough course and it is not easy to go low here. I’m very happy with the way I played. I’ve shot a few low numbers in my career and this one is right in my top 5. “If you told me I would be 7 under par going into the weekend after being 5 over par on my opening nine holes yesterday, I would just have laughed. To be able to bounce back is really important, I knew I was playing well and I had to push myself a little.”

Pablo Larrazabal (71) and Andrew Johnston (66) were tied for third at 6 under, one stroke behind Sharma.

