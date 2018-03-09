Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, TV info: Valspar Championship, Round 3

PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Corey Conners of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods briefly held the lead Friday during Round 2 of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. It was the first time he led a PGA Tour event in 930 days. He finished with a 68 and trails Canadian Corey Conners by 1 shot. Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, missed the cut.

Here are Saturday’s tee times and pairings, plus TV info:

(Note: All times Eastern.)

TV info

  • SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m.; NBC, 3-6 p.m.

• • •

Round 3 tee times

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 7:35: Stephan Jaeger, Abraham Ancer
  • 7:45: Charles Howell III, Ernie Els
  • 7:55: Martin Flores, Patrick Rodgers
  • 8:05: Sam Saunders, J.B. Holmes
  • 8:15: Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang
  • 8:25: Scott Stallings, Jamie Lovemark
  • 8:35: Robert Garrigus, Alex Cejka
  • 8:45: Ryan Armour, Luke Donald
  • 8:55: A Dylan Meyer, Ben Martin
  • 9:05: Chad Campbell, Sam Ryder
  • 9:15: Aaron Baddeley, J.J. Henry
  • 9:25: Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar
  • 9:35: David Lingmerth, Rod Pampling
  • 9:45: Harold Varner III, Fabián Gómez
  • 9:55: Chris Couch, Scott Brown
  • 10:05: T.J. Vogel, Aaron Wise
  • 10:15: Ollie Schniederjans, Dominic Bozzelli
  • 10:25: Si Woo Kim, Matt Every
  • 10:35: Jim Furyk, Charl Schwartzel
  • 10:45 Cameron Smith, Austin Cook
  • 10:55: Sergio Garcia, Russell Knox
  • 11:05: Whee Kim, Stewart Cink
  • 11:15: Lucas Glover, Brice Garnett
  • 11:25: Adam Schenk, Ryan Blaum
  • 11:35: Steve Stricker, Nick Watney
  • 11:45: William McGirt, Chris Kirk
  • 11:55: Rory Sabbatini, Luke List
  • 12:05: Shane Lowry, Zach Johnson
  • 12:15: Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin
  • 12:25: Sam Burns, Bill Haas
  • 12:35: Patrick Reed, Blayne Barber
  • 12:45: Trey Mullinax, Louis Oosthuizen
  • 12:55: Jimmy Walker, Tyrone Van Aswegen
  • 1:05: Keegan Bradley, Bob Estes
  • 1:15: Justin Rose, Webb Simpson
  • 1:25: Sean O’Hair, Jason Kokrak
  • 1:35: Ryan Palmer, Kelly Kraft
  • 1:45: Brandt Snedeker, Tiger Woods
  • 1:55: Corey Conners, Paul Casey

