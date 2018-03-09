Tiger Woods briefly held the lead Friday during Round 2 of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. It was the first time he led a PGA Tour event in 930 days. He finished with a 68 and trails Canadian Corey Conners by 1 shot. Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, missed the cut.

Here are Saturday’s tee times and pairings, plus TV info:

(Note: All times Eastern.)

TV info

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m.; NBC, 3-6 p.m.

• • •

Round 3 tee times

OFF TEE NO. 1