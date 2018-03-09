Tiger Woods briefly held the lead Friday during Round 2 of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. It was the first time he led a PGA Tour event in 930 days. He finished with a 68 and trails Canadian Corey Conners by 1 shot. Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, missed the cut.
Here are Saturday’s tee times and pairings, plus TV info:
(Note: All times Eastern.)
TV info
- SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m.; NBC, 3-6 p.m.
• • •
Round 3 tee times
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 7:35: Stephan Jaeger, Abraham Ancer
- 7:45: Charles Howell III, Ernie Els
- 7:55: Martin Flores, Patrick Rodgers
- 8:05: Sam Saunders, J.B. Holmes
- 8:15: Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang
- 8:25: Scott Stallings, Jamie Lovemark
- 8:35: Robert Garrigus, Alex Cejka
- 8:45: Ryan Armour, Luke Donald
- 8:55: A Dylan Meyer, Ben Martin
- 9:05: Chad Campbell, Sam Ryder
- 9:15: Aaron Baddeley, J.J. Henry
- 9:25: Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar
- 9:35: David Lingmerth, Rod Pampling
- 9:45: Harold Varner III, Fabián Gómez
- 9:55: Chris Couch, Scott Brown
- 10:05: T.J. Vogel, Aaron Wise
- 10:15: Ollie Schniederjans, Dominic Bozzelli
- 10:25: Si Woo Kim, Matt Every
- 10:35: Jim Furyk, Charl Schwartzel
- 10:45 Cameron Smith, Austin Cook
- 10:55: Sergio Garcia, Russell Knox
- 11:05: Whee Kim, Stewart Cink
- 11:15: Lucas Glover, Brice Garnett
- 11:25: Adam Schenk, Ryan Blaum
- 11:35: Steve Stricker, Nick Watney
- 11:45: William McGirt, Chris Kirk
- 11:55: Rory Sabbatini, Luke List
- 12:05: Shane Lowry, Zach Johnson
- 12:15: Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin
- 12:25: Sam Burns, Bill Haas
- 12:35: Patrick Reed, Blayne Barber
- 12:45: Trey Mullinax, Louis Oosthuizen
- 12:55: Jimmy Walker, Tyrone Van Aswegen
- 1:05: Keegan Bradley, Bob Estes
- 1:15: Justin Rose, Webb Simpson
- 1:25: Sean O’Hair, Jason Kokrak
- 1:35: Ryan Palmer, Kelly Kraft
- 1:45: Brandt Snedeker, Tiger Woods
- 1:55: Corey Conners, Paul Casey
