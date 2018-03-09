Tiger Tracker: Valspar Championship, Round 2

So far, so good for Tiger Woods in his Valspar Championship debut.

Woods opened with a 1-under 70 in “brutal” conditions Thursday at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. He will now look to not only make his third cut in four PGA Tour starts this season but also put himself in position to improve upon a 12th-place showing two weeks ago at the Honda Classic.

We’ll track Woods’ second round, played alongside Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson, shot by shot for all 18 holes Friday in Palm Harbor, Fla.

• • •

Tiger Tracker

Pre-round

Tiger Woods will tee off at 7:56 a.m. Eastern off of No. 10 tee. Here’s a look at what Woods told the media on Thursday:

• • •

