Tiger Woods calm, cool and in contention at Valspar

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – There’s a distinct calmness about Tiger Woods in the middle of the chaos.

He took the outright lead at the Valspar Championship just after 11:30 a.m. Friday following a birdie at No. 5, his 14th hole of the day, and smoked a 3-wood into the fairway on No. 6. The fans were going absolutely nuts because at that moment, on a picturesque, sunny morning along Florida’s West coast, Woods was finally back on top.

He strolled down the sixth fairway, hands tucked into the pockets of his light gray Nike pants, as if everything was totally normal.

This was sort of normal because Woods has led more than 100 tournaments and won 79 of them, but it was also decidedly abnormal because Woods was supposed to ease into this comeback and wasn’t even sure he’d play competitive golf again as recently as five months ago.

“Could I have envisioned myself being here? No,” Woods said.

He definitely looked like he belonged here after shooting 3-under 68 at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course. Woods stayed extremely patient and didn’t force anything, often backing off shots after approach to check the wind again or change clubs. The fans were relentless, packed seven-to eight rows deep in spots, and playing partners Henrik Stenson and Jordan Spieth were imploding. But Woods remained calm as he paced the grounds, purpose behind every movement.

Woods made his only bogey of the day at No. 9 to fall back to 4 under on the week, a number he figured wouldn’t hold and didn’t after Corey Conners took a three-shot lead at 7 under early in his round. Woods made four birdies and sunk his most important putt of the day at No. 7, rolling in a 12-footer to save par and keep the momentum going with two holes to play.

“I’m up there,” Woods said. “I don’t think this will be leading but at least I’m there with a chance going into the weekend. Today was a good day.”

It wasn’t that hard to see a day like this coming, his lowest round in 12 PGA Tour efforts this year. The ballstriking was rock solid all week during his T-12 finish at the Honda Classic two weeks ago, his speed on and around the greens was consistently on point and he wasn’t sending drives into adjacent fairways.

Woods has been saying he’s getting close, faster than he expected, and a day like Friday was beginning to feel inevitable. It happened with help from caddie Joe LaCava, who Woods has relied on more than usual this week because it’s his first time playing the Valspar and he doesn’t have an encyclopedic knowledge of the course and the winds have been unpredictable at times.

When he’s not speaking with anyone, Woods tends to check out his surroundings and sometimes appears to be just staring off into the distance at nothing in particular. He often does this during quiet moments, when fans are able to temper their child-like instincts and stand silently out of respect while others hit.

He must cherish the calm because fans scream his name at ear-shattering volumes every time someone is not in the process of swinging a golf club.

“It kind of feels like you’re playing in a major championship,” Spieth said.

Spieth shot even-par 71 Friday but will miss the cut thanks to a 5-over 76 in Round 1. Stenson is also heading home at 6 over through 36 holes.

Woods will be here all weekend and it’s only going to get crazier with a late afternoon tee time on Saturday. The Valspar has never seen anything like this.

The only person on property who looks totally comfortable with it all is Woods, swinging without pain and trying to make everything normal again.