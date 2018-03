As Tiger Woods was busy tying the lead Friday morning at the Valspar Championship, Las Vegas was adjusting Woods’ odds to win the 2018 Masters.

Woods opened betting for next month’s major at Augusta National at 100-to-1 odds. He is now just 12-1, the same odds at Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Jon Rahm.

Woods, 42, has captured four green jackets, but hasn’t won the Masters since 2005.

Here are the top odds, according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook: