WATCH: Every birdie from Tiger Woods' Friday 68 at Valspar

Just in case you didn’t catch Tiger Woods’ second-round, 3-under 68 Friday at the Valspar Championship, here are some highlights for you.
Every birdie from Woods’ second round:
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – There’s a distinct calmness about Tiger Woods in the middle of the chaos. He took the outright lead at the Valspar (…)
Tiger Woods was briefly in the lead Friday at the Valspar Championship and was tied atop the leaderboard when he finished his round of 68. (…)
Here is some of what Tiger Woods said after firing a 3-under 68 to move to 4 under Friday at the Valspar Championship: How would (…)
Tiger Woods took a share of the lead at the Valspar Championship Friday with his round of 68. His vintage Tiger performance only served (…)
Emiliano Grillo took a four-stroke lead at the Indian Open after shooting 4-under 68 on Friday in New Delhi. The Argentine had five (…)
The Forecaddie can never get enough of Tom Watson stories and insights. But it was surreal to hear the 68-year-old wax on about his (…)
It’s been awhile, but when Tiger Woods’ final putt dropped Friday at the Valspar Championship, Woods’ name was atop the (…)
As Tiger Woods was busy tying the lead Friday morning at the Valspar Championship, Las Vegas was adjusting Woods’ odds to win the (…)
"Leader … Tiger Woods!" "It's on."#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/KwUhJhgPy2 — PGA TOUR (…)
So far, so good for Tiger Woods in his Valspar Championship debut. Woods opened with a 1-under 70 in “brutal” conditions (…)
