Tiger Woods took a share of the lead at the Valspar Championship Friday with his round of 68.

His vintage Tiger performance only served to ignite a massive crowd that was firmly in Tiger’s back pocket long before he finished his round.

In addition to signing his scorecard, Woods signed autographs again Friday, something he has been doing throughout the week.

Among those crowding Woods for his signature were several kids, some of whom are not simply old enough to remember the last time he won a tournament (in 2013), never mind the last time he won a major championship (2008).

Still, Tiger’s long title drought did nothing to dampen the reaction of at one particular youngster who got Woods to sign his hat.

An autograph from @TigerWoods? A dream come true. ❤️😱 pic.twitter.com/e2Sovcttd9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2018

If you’re not smiling after watching that, there’s nothing we can do.

“Thank you, Tiger.”

Thank you, indeed.