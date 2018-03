For the first time in 930 days, Tiger Woods is leading a PGA Tour event.

The 42-year-old Woods, in his fourth Tour start since an April 2017 spinal fusion, made a birdie putt from 11 feet, 9 inches, on the par-4 second hole at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course to move to 4 under and grab a share of the lead at the Valspar Championship.

Woods, who last led during the third round of the 2015 Wyndham Championship, was bogey-free and 3 under through his first 11 holes on Friday at Innisbrook.