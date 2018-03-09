What Tiger Woods said Friday at the Valspar Championship

Here is some of what Tiger Woods said after firing a 3-under 68 to move to 4 under Friday at the Valspar Championship:

How would you compare yesterday to today?

“Different kind of conditions today. Awfully cold this morning, calm early and now wind is dancing all over the place. We’re having a hard time making up our minds out there which way it’s coming from. It’s quite a test for the guys in the afternoon.”

You’ve had four starts since we left the Bahamas. How would you compare where were you then and where you are now on the course?

“Totally different. I had been away from the game from competing for a year. I didn’t know really what to expect, what I was going to do, how I was going to do it. The green light was only given to me a month prior to the tournament. I’ve come a long way in a span of time.”

What is it like seeing your name a top the leaderboard late in this round?

“I just saw it at 4 after I made bogey there on the last hole. I didn’t really see any leaderboards. By the time I looked up there was already on Jordan or on Henrik and their putts or whatever they had to do. So, I didn’t really see it out there.”

What’s the biggest challenge of being in contention after it’s been awhile?

“You know, I thought I had a shot at Honda with a few holes to go and instead of making birdies coming in I didn’t, made some mistakes. But to play myself into contention this early into it, was nice and on top of that to build on what I did a week ago, I feel comfortable out there. Obviously this is a very difficult golf course, the margin is very small, so I enjoy that aspect where par is a reward. I don’t feel like I’m behind if I make four pars in a row. You make a couple birdies here you shoot up the board. I like that kind of golf. I like that kind of test.”

You seemed to be talking a lot with caddie Joe LaCava out there?

“We’re talking a lot. Way more than normal. It’s hard to get a bead on what it’s doing up there. He’s doing his best to try and figure it out. I’m doing my best to try and figure it out. And then we had to pick the club that I’m going to hit a certain trajectory and shape and I’m backing off with it here and there and switching clubs. It’s tough. This is a tough week for Joe trying to figure out what we’re doing in these trees and wind.”

Tiger, you remember at the Presidents Cup when we were talking to you, you said you really didn’t know what was in store, that you hadn’t really hit any full shots yet. Could you have ever envisioned this that day?

“No. I wasn’t looking at it like that. My surgeon at the time is telling me my back isn’t fully fused. It’s in the process of. He hasn’t given me the okay to go ahead and start letting it rip. Still had two more scans post-Presidents Cup before I was given the okay and so at that time, yeah. Did I feel any pain? No. But I hadn’t done anything golf-wise, you know. Hit a couple putts here and there is not really doing much. Could I have envisioned myself being here? No. My surgeon hadn’t told me I was fused. If I’m not fused, this is a totally different game. Am I going to feel what I did for the last four, five years or am I going to be like this?”