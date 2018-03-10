Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 67 at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods fired a 4-under 67 in Saturday’s third round at the Valspar Championship. He’s one shot back entering Sunday.

Here are highlights of Woods’ Saturday:

Tiger rolls in 20-footer for birdie at No. 3:

First 🐥 of the day!@TigerWoods gets to -5, two back of the lead.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/CAdFbuseR6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2018

Tiger plays par-5 fifth textbook for tap-in birdie:

Tiger Woods' 321-yard drive sets up a birdie on No. 5.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/UiQnuvkV5d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2018

Tiger chips in for incredibly electric birdie at No. 9 to tie lead:

WOW! Tiger Woods chips in for birdie on No. 9 and is tied for the lead. 🐅#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/89gO6mYJTo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2018

Tiger ties lead again with birdie at No. 10:

Tiger falls three behind after bogey at No. 13:

Tiger pars No. 18 to finish off 67, sit 1 back:

Par on 18. Tiger Woods finishes Moving Day at -8.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/9JgZ0QmyRS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2018

There’s no footage yet of Woods’ two-putt birdie at 14, but otherwise these are his main highlights of the day. What a round!