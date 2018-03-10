Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 67 at Valspar Championship

AP Photo/Mike Carlson

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 67 at Valspar Championship

PGA Tour

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 67 at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods fired a 4-under 67 in Saturday’s third round at the Valspar Championship. He’s one shot back entering Sunday.

Here are highlights of Woods’ Saturday:

Tiger rolls in 20-footer for birdie at No. 3:

Tiger plays par-5 fifth textbook for tap-in birdie:

Tiger chips in for incredibly electric birdie at No. 9 to tie lead:

Tiger ties lead again with birdie at No. 10:

Tiger falls three behind after bogey at No. 13:

Tiger pars No. 18 to finish off 67, sit 1 back:

There’s no footage yet of Woods’ two-putt birdie at 14, but otherwise these are his main highlights of the day. What a round!

 

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home