Tiger Woods enters the final round of the Valspar Championship Sunday one shot behind tenacious leader Corey Conners. Below you will find a complete list of final round tee times and TV info.

Saturday, Woods shot a 67 during Round 3 of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor. Woods, Brandt Snedeker and Justin Rose trail Conners by a shot entering Sunday play. In case you’ve forgotten, Woods has not won a PGA Tour event since 2013. Meanwhile, Conners has not won a PGA Tour event since the beginning of time.

Here are Sunday’s tee times and pairings, plus TV info:

(Note: All times Eastern.)

TV info

SUNDAY: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m.; NBC, 3-6 p.m.

• • •

Final Round tee times

OFF TEE NO. 1