Tiger Woods enters the final round of the Valspar Championship Sunday one shot behind tenacious leader Corey Conners. Below you will find a complete list of final round tee times and TV info.
Saturday, Woods shot a 67 during Round 3 of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor. Woods, Brandt Snedeker and Justin Rose trail Conners by a shot entering Sunday play. In case you’ve forgotten, Woods has not won a PGA Tour event since 2013. Meanwhile, Conners has not won a PGA Tour event since the beginning of time.
Here are Sunday’s tee times and pairings, plus TV info:
(Note: All times Eastern.)
TV info
- SUNDAY: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m.; NBC, 3-6 p.m.
Final Round tee times
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 7:45: Dylan Meyer, Fabián Gómez
- 7:54: Harold Varner III, Martin Flores
- 8:03: Patrick Rodgers, Sung Kang
- 8:12: J.J. Henry, Rod Pampling
- 8:21: Nick Watney, Sam Saunders
- 8:30: Si Woo Kim, Stewart Cink
- 8:40: Ernie Els, Ben Martin
- 8:50: Chris Couch, Matt Every
- 9:00: Alex Cejka, David Lingmerth
- 9:10: Chris Kirk, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:20: Ollie Schniederjans, Lucas Glover
- 9:30: Scott Brown, Aaron Wise
- 9:40: Aaron Baddeley, Matt Kuchar
- 9:50: Ryan Armour, Luke Donald
- 10:00: Bill Haas, Charles Howell III
- 10:10: Adam Schenk, Shane Lowry
- 10:20: Chad Campbell, Whee Kim
- 10:30: Sam Ryder, Charl Schwartzel
- 10:40: Jamie Lovemark, Robert Garrigus
- 10:50: Keegan Bradley, Graeme McDowell
- 11:00: Adam Hadwin, Jimmy Walker
- 11:10: Brice Garnett, Ryan Blaum
- 11:20: Cameron Smith, Austin Cook
- 11:30: Dominic Bozzelli, Jim Furyk
- 11:40: J.B. Holmes, T.J. Vogel
- 11:50: Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer
- 12:00: Sergio Garcia, Steve Stricker
- 12:10: Bob Estes, Sean O’Hair
- 12:20: Zach Johnson, Blayne Barber
- 12:30: William McGirt, Luke List
- 12:40: Paul Casey, Scott Stallings
- 12:50: Louis Oosthuizen, Webb Simpson
- 1:00: Branden Grace, Trey Mullinax
- 1:10: Adam Scott, Russell Knox
- 1:20: Ryan Palmer, Kelly Kraft
- 1:30: Rory Sabbatini, Tyrone Van Aswegen
- 1:40: Sam Burns, Patrick Reed
- 1:50: Brandt Snedeker, Tiger Woods
- 2:00: Corey Conners, Justin Rose
