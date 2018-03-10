Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Mar 10, 2018; Palm Harbor, FL, USA; Corey Conners tees off on the 5th during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods enters the final round of the Valspar Championship Sunday one shot behind tenacious leader Corey Conners. Below you will find a complete list of final round tee times and TV info.

Saturday, Woods shot a 67 during Round 3 of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor. Woods, Brandt Snedeker and Justin Rose trail Conners by a shot entering Sunday play. In case you’ve forgotten, Woods has not won a PGA Tour event since 2013. Meanwhile, Conners has not won a PGA Tour event since the beginning of time.

Here are Sunday’s tee times and pairings, plus TV info:

(Note: All times Eastern.)

TV info

  • SUNDAY: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m.; NBC, 3-6 p.m.

Final Round tee times

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 7:45: Dylan Meyer, Fabián Gómez
  • 7:54: Harold Varner III, Martin Flores
  • 8:03: Patrick Rodgers, Sung Kang
  • 8:12: J.J. Henry, Rod Pampling
  • 8:21: Nick Watney, Sam Saunders
  • 8:30: Si Woo Kim, Stewart Cink
  • 8:40: Ernie Els, Ben Martin
  • 8:50: Chris Couch, Matt Every
  • 9:00: Alex Cejka, David Lingmerth
  • 9:10: Chris Kirk, Stephan Jaeger
  • 9:20: Ollie Schniederjans, Lucas Glover
  • 9:30: Scott Brown, Aaron Wise
  • 9:40: Aaron Baddeley, Matt Kuchar
  • 9:50: Ryan Armour, Luke Donald
  • 10:00: Bill Haas, Charles Howell III
  • 10:10: Adam Schenk, Shane Lowry
  • 10:20: Chad Campbell, Whee Kim
  • 10:30: Sam Ryder, Charl Schwartzel
  • 10:40: Jamie Lovemark, Robert Garrigus
  • 10:50: Keegan Bradley, Graeme McDowell
  • 11:00: Adam Hadwin, Jimmy Walker
  • 11:10: Brice Garnett, Ryan Blaum
  • 11:20: Cameron Smith, Austin Cook
  • 11:30: Dominic Bozzelli, Jim Furyk
  • 11:40: J.B. Holmes, T.J. Vogel
  • 11:50: Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer
  • 12:00: Sergio Garcia, Steve Stricker
  • 12:10: Bob Estes, Sean O’Hair
  • 12:20: Zach Johnson, Blayne Barber
  • 12:30: William McGirt, Luke List
  • 12:40: Paul Casey, Scott Stallings
  • 12:50: Louis Oosthuizen, Webb Simpson
  • 1:00: Branden Grace, Trey Mullinax
  • 1:10: Adam Scott, Russell Knox
  • 1:20: Ryan Palmer, Kelly Kraft
  • 1:30: Rory Sabbatini, Tyrone Van Aswegen
  • 1:40: Sam Burns, Patrick Reed
  • 1:50: Brandt Snedeker, Tiger Woods
  • 2:00: Corey Conners, Justin Rose

