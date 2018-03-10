VIDEO: Tiger Woods chips in for electric birdie to tie lead at Valspar

It’s still only Saturday, but it’s getting tougher and tougher to not get excited.

Tiger Woods began the day two shots off the lead at the Valspar Championship, and looked shaky early in Round 3. But he birdied Nos. 3 and 5 to stay on track as leader Corey Conners lit up the course early.

And then Conners started to falter. Woods was within one as he prepared for a slippery chip for birdie at the par-4 ninth.

He had a chance to make par and go out in a great 2-under 34. Oh, but this is Tiger Woods. He did one better.

WOW! Tiger Woods chips in for birdie on No. 9 and is tied for the lead. 🐅#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/89gO6mYJTo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2018

Yep, a chip-in to tie the lead.

That right there is the Tiger of old.

The electric chip-in secured a 3-under 33 to move Woods to 7 under and in front. He has 27 holes remaining, but with shots like this, the 42-year-old may just get his first PGA Tour win in 5 years on Sunday.