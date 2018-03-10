Tiger Woods fires exciting 4-under 67 to stay in contention at Valspar

Tiger Woods made everybody remember the electricity he can bring.

Woods used a mid-round surge Saturday at the Valspar Championship to move into a share of the lead, once again sending the golf world into a frenzy as he birdied his way to the top of the leaderboard.

He fell back a little by day’s end, posting a 4-under 67 to reach the clubhouse one shot back of Corey Conners with an 8-under total.

But nobody can deny the energy he brought Saturday.

Woods, 42, struggled to start the third round, missing a pair of fairways and hitting one sloppy approach, but he managed to open par-par. Then after a superb approach from the rough to 20 feet at the par-4 third, Woods drained the birdie putt to get his round rolling.

Another birdie followed at the par-5 fifth after Woods nearly chipped in for eagle. He’d actually lost ground, moving from two behind at the start of the round to three behind as leader Corey Conners birdied three of his first four holes to move to 9 under.

But the action was about to ratchet up to remarkable levels.

Conners made back-to-back bogeys to fall back to 7 under and let Woods back within one. And then a vintage Tiger moment.

From beyond the green at the par-4 ninth, Woods faced a delicate chip down the slope. What’d he do?

How about feathering one beautifully, landing the ball 20 feet short of the cup and letting it trickle all the way to the cup and drop for an astonishing birdie?

Seriously.

The lightning strike gave Woods an opening 3-under 33, pushed him to 7 under and moved him into a share of the lead.

Conners proceeded to birdie the ninth to take back the top spot, but Woods kept ramping things up by rolling in a 22-footer for birdie at the par-4 10th to make it back-to-back birdies and move back into the co-lead at 8 under.

The place appeared truly ready to explode when Woods wedged to 7 feet at the par-5 11th and faced that birdie putt to move to 9 under and the solo lead. But Woods missed the putt low.

An 8-footer for birdie at the next hit the lip and stayed out. By the time Woods had bogeyed the par-3 13th, Conners had birdied to move three ahead of him at 10 under.

As Woods threatened to fade on a day that brought so much promise in the middle of the round, he dug in.

He launched a driver 327 yards down the fairway at the par-5 14th – with a ridiculous swing speed of 129 mph on the action – and founded the green in two. A two-putt from roughly 50 feet meant a bounceback birdie to move back to 8 under.

Solid pars at 15, 16 and 17 followed, and Woods was back within one as he played the final hole after a Conners bogey at the par-4 16th.

At the par-4 18th, Woods had a 24-footer for birdie but ran it by. He cleaned up the comebacker for a par.