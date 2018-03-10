VIDEO: Trey Mullinax makes unbelievable par from hospitality tent at Valspar

We’ve got our par save of the week.

Trey Mullinax posted an impressive 3-under 68 in Friday’s second round at the Valspar Championship, and one par in particular helped ensure he stayed on track.

Mullinax found the hospitality tent on his drive at the par-3 fourth, leading to a tricky situation from which he was likely going to go for a drop.

Uh, not so. Mullinax liked the way his ball was lying in the hospitality tent and decided to play it from there. And he did so with a marvelous result…

Well, that’s one way to save par🤷‍♂️ @treymullinax with the shot of the day! #SCTop10 #ValsparChampionship pic.twitter.com/tK61thhZlp — Valspar Championship (@ValsparChamp) March 10, 2018

"That's not real. Wow!" @HTMullinax gets it close from inside a hospitality tent. 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/sBq8k7mfqQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2018

That’s some incredible (and unusual) touch.

Yes, Mullinax would get the short par putt to drop. His 68 allowed him to make the weekend. With short-game magic like that, it’s not tough to see why.