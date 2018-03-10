What Tiger Woods said Saturday at the Valspar Championship

Here is some of what Tiger Woods said after firing a 4-under 67 to move to 8 under Saturday at the Valspar Championship:

On his overall thoughts about Saturday:

“We had fun again, Sneds and I. I think this is what, maybe 13 rounds and 6 or 7 of them with him. We’ve had a good time. We both played well and it was just an unbelievable environment. People were into it and we put up some good numbers.”

On his swing:

“I felt good about my game. I felt — I had a good warm-up session. I made a few tweaks overnight which I didn’t like about yesterday.”

On the crowd after his chip in at 9:

“That was sweet. We’ve been calling for one all year. I hit some good shots. I finally got one.”

On how much fun did he had:

On the craziness surrounding him:

“Very, very loud. The people in Tampa are really into it and been incredible. So nice and just been into it and into this event and I played myself right there in contention so it will be a fun Sunday.”

On his emotion heading into Sunday:

“I am excited. I feel good. I feel like I’m playing a bit better and cleaner. The last two days I missed — had a bogey at the last hole with the sand wedge yesterday … Other than that, it’s been a pretty clean last couple of days and really good, really consistent. I moved myself up the board. I know it’s packed up there but at least I got a shot.

On the excitement of being in contention again:

“A lot of times I did think about it. I was hoping something to take the pain away, I should get up out of bed and walk again … I was living from minute to minute. You have no idea how hard it was.

On if he will think about winning tonight:

“I’m right there. I’m only one back. As I say, there’s a bunched up leaderboard. I’ve got a shot going into tomorrow. I need to play a good, solid round, clean card again and we’ll see what happens.”

On the bright scoreboard on 18:

“I kept looking at my book because I couldn’t tell if it was downhill or not. That’s why I put my arm up try to shadow it out. I tried to really pay attention to what Sneds did at the end. I know it went left but didn’t go down the hill. So it was interesting.”

On what he’ll feel Sunday before his first tee shot:

“I’m excited. I’ve been ready to go. I’m excited to play. It’s going to be fun, lot of fun and these people have been great. They’ve been fired up and it’s exciting for all of us.”

On whether or not he knows Corey Conners:

“I wouldn’t have known him. Close to a third of the guys I don’t know anymore out here at the given events, just because when I was out — you know, for instance, Jon Rahm was still in college. So, now there have been a few guys really stepped up and played well but I’ve been gone. I haven’t got to know some of these guys and Corey is one of them. I don’t know a lot about him. There’s been a lot of change because of the Web and the guys — I missed the last couple years so with that included it’s been interesting. I said last Sunday playing with Sam over there, the kid is half my age. So, that’s what’s happening nowadays and I don’t know how old Corey is but I’m sure he’s one of the young guys, too.”

Taken from post-round transcript, as provided by ASAP Sports.