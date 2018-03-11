Digital Edition
European Tour power rankings - March 12-18

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Tommy Fleetwood of England celebrates after putting for birdie on the 18th green to finish 22 under during the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 21, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

10. Henrik Stenson

Missed cut at Valspar Championship to continue less than impressive form

9. Rafa Cabrera Bello

In midst of mini break after T-3 in Mexico and in form of his life

8. Tyrrell Hatton

Another in good shape heading into Bay Hill after T-3 in Mexico.

7. Alex Noren

So close to first PGA Tour win at Honda. Will it come this week at Bay Hill?

6. Rory McIlroy

Question marks remain after missed cut at Valspar to continue miserable stretch.

5. Paul Casey

Finally earns first win since 2014, and first PGA Tour win since 2009.

4. Justin Rose

Contended in Valspar with T-5 finish to show game’s in shape ahead of Masters.

3. Sergio Garcia

Warming up nicely for Masters defense with fourth at Valspar following T-7 in Mexico.

2. Jon Rahm

Missed Valspar and not at Bay Hill, so World No. 1 bid has to wait.

1. Tommy Fleetwood

Didn’t play Valspar but returns to action at Bay Hill.

