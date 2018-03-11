10. Henrik Stenson

Missed cut at Valspar Championship to continue less than impressive form

9. Rafa Cabrera Bello

In midst of mini break after T-3 in Mexico and in form of his life

8. Tyrrell Hatton

Another in good shape heading into Bay Hill after T-3 in Mexico.

7. Alex Noren

So close to first PGA Tour win at Honda. Will it come this week at Bay Hill?

6. Rory McIlroy

Question marks remain after missed cut at Valspar to continue miserable stretch.

5. Paul Casey

Finally earns first win since 2014, and first PGA Tour win since 2009.

4. Justin Rose

Contended in Valspar with T-5 finish to show game’s in shape ahead of Masters.

3. Sergio Garcia

Warming up nicely for Masters defense with fourth at Valspar following T-7 in Mexico.

2. Jon Rahm

Missed Valspar and not at Bay Hill, so World No. 1 bid has to wait.

1. Tommy Fleetwood

Didn’t play Valspar but returns to action at Bay Hill.