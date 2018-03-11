10. Henrik Stenson
Missed cut at Valspar Championship to continue less than impressive form
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
In midst of mini break after T-3 in Mexico and in form of his life
8. Tyrrell Hatton
Another in good shape heading into Bay Hill after T-3 in Mexico.
7. Alex Noren
So close to first PGA Tour win at Honda. Will it come this week at Bay Hill?
6. Rory McIlroy
Question marks remain after missed cut at Valspar to continue miserable stretch.
5. Paul Casey
Finally earns first win since 2014, and first PGA Tour win since 2009.
4. Justin Rose
Contended in Valspar with T-5 finish to show game’s in shape ahead of Masters.
3. Sergio Garcia
Warming up nicely for Masters defense with fourth at Valspar following T-7 in Mexico.
2. Jon Rahm
Missed Valspar and not at Bay Hill, so World No. 1 bid has to wait.
1. Tommy Fleetwood
Didn’t play Valspar but returns to action at Bay Hill.
Comments