Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

March 12, 2018

Golfweek Cover 1000x400 PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 11: Paul Casey of England reacts after a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 11, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

March 12, 2018

Digital Edition

March 12, 2018

> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT

Tour Championship Pat Perez

TMOF: Cutting loose in the desert 

> BY THE NUMBERS

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Phil Mickelson gives a thumb up to fans on the 17th tee during the final round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 4, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson’s stats trending positively in advance of Masters (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

WEST DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 18: Danielle Kang and Michelle Wie of the United States leaves the ninth tee during the afternoon four-ball matches of the Solheim Cup at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club on August 18, 2017 in West Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PGA: Paul Casey outduels Tiger Woods to win Valspar Championship  (Kilbridge)

LPGA: Americans (right) stand out early in LPGA schedule (Nichols)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Vijay Singh holds off three challengers to capture Toshiba Championship (Lusk)

EUROPEAN TOUR: Playoff birdie lifts Matt Wallace at Hero Indian Open  (Tait)

WEB.COM TOUR: Scott Langley wins Bosque Mexico Championship (Romine)

> COLLEGES

CJ Lee BYU

BYU’s C.J. Lee plays on after rebounding from health scare (Casey)

> JUNIORS

Logan McAllister (AJGA)

Logan McAllister out to prove worthy of No. 1 junior ranking (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE

Pennsylvania business buys 4½ holes, turns unique double play (Kaufmann)

> POWER RANKINGS

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 07: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PGA Tour

20. Tony Finau

19. Tiger Woods

18. Rafa Cabrera Bello

17. Hideki Matsuyama

16. Sergio Garcia

15-1. Click here

Lexi Thompson of the United States reacts on the 18th hole after the second round of the LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship at the Sky72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

LPGA

10. Michelle Wie

9. Jessica Korda

8-1. Click here

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Tommy Fleetwood of England celebrates after putting for birdie on the 18th green to finish 22 under during the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 21, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

European Tour

10. Francesco Molinari

9. Henrik Stenson

8-1. Click here

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

Tiger Woods roaring with momentum into Bay Hill (Kilbridge)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 11: Matt Wallace of England prepares to play his tee shot on the 11th hole during day four of The Hero Indian Open at Dlf Golf and Country Club on March 11, 2018 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Will Englishman Matt Wallace’s win cause others to jump to pros prematurely? (Tait)

> MEDIA

PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 10: Fans watch Tiger Woods putt on the 11th green during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) on March 10, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)

Tiger Woods continues to amaze, on course and off (Kaufmann)

> LOOKING BACK

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 06: Tiger Woods during the final round of the Buick Open at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan on August 6, 2006. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Notable Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour wins in photos (Romine)

> THE 19TH HOLE

Mark Hensby waits out suspension, longs for Tour return (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

PGA Tour returns to Arnie’s Place 

Mar 16, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; A tee box on the range is reserved containing a golf bag and umbrella for Arnold Palmer during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club and Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

(Image credits: Cover: Michael Reeves/Getty Images; Forecaddie: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports; By The Numbers: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images; Around The Tours: Harry How/Getty Images; Colleges: C.J. Lee via BYU; Juniors: AJGA; Power Rankings: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images (Johnson); Lee Jin-man/AP (Thompson); Kinnaird/Getty Images (Fleetwood); Media: Ryan Young/PGA Tour; Looking Back: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Chris Condon/PGA Tour; Euro Perspective: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images; Above: Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports)

> LAST WEEK

LEFTY FIRST AT LAST

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Phil Mickelson greets fans after winning the final round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship on a playoff hole against Justin Thomas (not in frame) at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 4, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MORE:  Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters

, , , , , , , , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home