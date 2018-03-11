March 12, 2018

> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT
TMOF: Cutting loose in the desert
> BY THE NUMBERS
Phil Mickelson’s stats trending positively in advance of Masters (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA: Paul Casey outduels Tiger Woods to win Valspar Championship (Kilbridge)
LPGA: Americans (right) stand out early in LPGA schedule (Nichols)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Vijay Singh holds off three challengers to capture Toshiba Championship (Lusk)
EUROPEAN TOUR: Playoff birdie lifts Matt Wallace at Hero Indian Open (Tait)
WEB.COM TOUR: Scott Langley wins Bosque Mexico Championship (Romine)
> COLLEGES
BYU’s C.J. Lee plays on after rebounding from health scare (Casey)
> JUNIORS
Logan McAllister out to prove worthy of No. 1 junior ranking (Romine)
> GOLF LIFE
Pennsylvania business buys 4½ holes, turns unique double play (Kaufmann)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Tony Finau
19. Tiger Woods
18. Rafa Cabrera Bello
17. Hideki Matsuyama
16. Sergio Garcia
LPGA
10. Michelle Wie
9. Jessica Korda
European Tour
10. Francesco Molinari
9. Henrik Stenson
> SCOREBOARD
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Tiger Woods roaring with momentum into Bay Hill (Kilbridge)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Will Englishman Matt Wallace’s win cause others to jump to pros prematurely? (Tait)
> MEDIA
Tiger Woods continues to amaze, on course and off (Kaufmann)
> LOOKING BACK
Notable Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour wins in photos (Romine)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Mark Hensby waits out suspension, longs for Tour return (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
PGA Tour returns to Arnie’s Place
> LAST WEEK
