Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 70 at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods fired a 1-under 70 in Sunday’s final round at the Valspar Championship to finish one shot back and in a tie for second at 9 under.

Here are highlights of Woods’ Sunday (please stay until the end, you won’t be disappointed):

Tiger opens with birdie to tie the lead:

Tiger misses short putt, bogeys No. 4 to fall one back:

A bogey for Tiger. He falls to T2. pic.twitter.com/oMJmHAIoMg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2018

Tiger walks in birdie putt that agonizingly lips out at No. 8:

Tiger makes unbelievable birdie putt at No. 17 to move within one, stay alive for win: