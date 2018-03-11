Here are the Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of March 12-18, 2018.
10. Michelle Wie
Got off to a hot start in the desert last spring. Eager to pick up where she left off in Singapore.
9. Jessica Korda
Leads tour in scoring at 67.38. Her still-recovering body needed that off week.
8. Brooke Henderson
Ranks fourth in birdies, which bodes well at next week’s Wildfire shootout.
7. Jin Young Ko
Rookie winner leads the tour in money, driving accuracy and GIR.
6. Anna Nordqvist
2017 Founders Cup champ ranks second in driving accuracy and third in GIR.
5. So Yeon Ryu
Defending ANA champ skipping her first event of the year.
4. Ariya Jutanugarn
Making fifth start to the season at Founders, where she tied for second last year.
3. Sung Hyun Park
Korean star returns to Bank of Founders Cup, where she tied for 13th last two seasons.
2. Lexi Thompson
Top American not playing domestic opener, where she MC’d last year and didn’t play the previous two.
1. Shanshan Feng
After an unusually early start to the season, she’ll skip Phoenix.
