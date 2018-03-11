Digital Edition
LPGA power rankings, March 12-18

Lexi Thompson of the United States reacts on the 18th hole after the second round of the LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship at the Sky72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Here are the Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of March 12-18, 2018.

10. Michelle Wie

Got off to a hot start in the desert last spring. Eager to pick up where she left off in Singapore.

9. Jessica Korda

Leads tour in scoring at 67.38. Her still-recovering body needed that off week.

8. Brooke Henderson

Ranks fourth in birdies, which bodes well at next week’s Wildfire shootout.

7. Jin Young Ko

Rookie winner leads the tour in money, driving accuracy and GIR.

6. Anna Nordqvist

2017 Founders Cup champ ranks second in driving accuracy and third in GIR.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Defending ANA champ skipping her first event of the year.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Making fifth start to the season at Founders, where she tied for second last year.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Korean star returns to Bank of Founders Cup, where she tied for 13th last two seasons.

2. Lexi Thompson

Top American not playing domestic opener, where she MC’d last year and didn’t play the previous two.

1. Shanshan Feng

After an unusually early start to the season, she’ll skip Phoenix.

